AFYREN (Paris:ALAFY), a greentech company that provides manufacturers with low-carbon, bio-based products through its unique fermentation technology based on a completely circular model, today announced that it will implement a share buyback program for a maximum quantity of 52,000 shares.

The Board of Directors of AFYREN, in its meeting of March 21, 2023, decided to implement this share buyback program. In a context of low share price, this program will reduce shareholders' dilution from the allocation of shares to the founding directors, with no significant cash impact.

Furthermore, confident in the Company's prospects, the founding directors have purchased shares directly on the market in recent weeks.

AFYREN is launching this share buyback program in accordance with the 6th resolution approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders of June 15, 20221

To implement this share buyback program, AFYREN has given Natixis Corporate Investment Banking a mandate to acquire, on the dates it deems appropriate, a maximum of 52,000 shares.

The description of the share buyback program is available on AFYREN's website, in the Documentation Other regulated information section.

Financial calendar

Annual general meeting: 21 June 2023

Half-year results 2023: 2 October 2023

1 Please refer to section general meetings of the AFYREN website https://afyren.com/en/investor/

