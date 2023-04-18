Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Potenzielle Kursbombe schon heute Abend? Hier noch heute handeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 922557 | ISIN: CH0012100191 | Ticker-Symbol: TEN
Lang & Schwarz
18.04.23
18:26 Uhr
410,80 Euro
-1,70
-0,41 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
TECAN GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECAN GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
410,00411,6018:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.04.2023 | 17:58
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tecan Group AG: Annual General Meeting 2023: Tecan shareholders endorse all motions proposed by the Board of Directors

  • Increase in the dividend from CHF 2.80to CHF 2.90 per share
  • Matthias Gillner elected as new member of the Board of Directors
  • Lukas Braunschweiler, Myra Eskes, Oliver Fetzer, Karen Huebscher, Christa Kreuzburg and Daniel R. Marshak re-elected as members of the Board of Directors
  • Lukas Braunschweilerconfirmed by shareholders as Chairman of the Board
  • Myra Eskes, Christa Kreuzburg, Oliver Fetzer andDaniel R. Marshak confirmed as members of the Compensation Committee
  • All proposals relating to compensation approved

Männedorf, Switzerland,April 18, 2023 - The Annual General Meeting of the Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) endorsed all motions proposed by the Board of Directors. Shareholders approved the Annual Report, the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements, and granted discharge to the Board of Directors and the Management Board. They agreed to an increase in the dividend from CHF 2.80 to CHF 2.90 per registered share. Half of the dividend, i.e., CHF 1.45, will be paid out from the available capital contribution reserve and is therefore not subject to withholding tax. The payout will take place on April 24, 2023.

The shareholders elected Matthias Gillner as a new member of the Tecan Board of Directors. The following current members of the Board of Directors were confirmed by the shareholders for a term of one year: Myra Eskes, Dr. Oliver Fetzer, Dr. Karen Huebscher, Dr. Christa Kreuzburg, Dr. Daniel R. Marshak and Dr. Lukas Braunschweiler. Heinrich Fischer, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and a member of the Board since 2007, did not stand for re-election. Lukas Braunschweiler, Chairman of the Board of Directors, warmly thanked the departing member on behalf of the Board for his many years of work as Vice Chairman and his valuable contribution to Tecan's exceptionally positive development. This development would have not been possible without Heinrich Fischer's input and guidance.
Lukas Braunschweiler was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The shareholders confirmed Myra Eskes, Oliver Fetzer, Christa Kreuzburg and Daniel R. Marshak as members of the Compensation Committee.

Other proposals also approved
The shareholders voted on the conditions governing the compensation of the Board of Directors and Management Board for the following fiscal year. They made a binding decision to endorse the proposed maximum total amount of compensation for the Management Board for fiscal year 2024 and also, for the Board of Directors, for the period until the 2024 Annual General Meeting. The 2022 Compensation Report, which was submitted for an advisory vote, was also accepted by shareholders.

Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, was reappointed as the statutory auditors for fiscal year 2023.
Shareholders approved the motion proposed by the Board of Directors to appoint Proxy Voting Services GmbH, Zurich, as the independent proxy for the period up to the close of the Tecan Group 38th Annual General Meeting in 2024.

Key upcoming date
Tecan will publish the 2023 Interim Report on August 15, 2023.

About Tecan
Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2022, Tecan generated sales of CHF 1,144 million (USD 1,192 million; EUR 1,144 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

For further information:
Tecan Group
Martin Braendle
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR
Tel. +41
www.tecan.com

Attachment

  • Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/65fe8bf0-1448-4e54-949d-784c62db47c6)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.