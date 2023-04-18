Tecan Group AG: Annual General Meeting 2023: Tecan shareholders endorse all motions proposed by the Board of Directors

Increase in the dividend from CHF 2. 8 0 to CHF 2. 9 0 per share

Männedorf, Switzerland,April 18, 2023 - The Annual General Meeting of the Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) endorsed all motions proposed by the Board of Directors. Shareholders approved the Annual Report, the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements, and granted discharge to the Board of Directors and the Management Board. They agreed to an increase in the dividend from CHF 2.80 to CHF 2.90 per registered share. Half of the dividend, i.e., CHF 1.45, will be paid out from the available capital contribution reserve and is therefore not subject to withholding tax. The payout will take place on April 24, 2023.

The shareholders elected Matthias Gillner as a new member of the Tecan Board of Directors. The following current members of the Board of Directors were confirmed by the shareholders for a term of one year: Myra Eskes, Dr. Oliver Fetzer, Dr. Karen Huebscher, Dr. Christa Kreuzburg, Dr. Daniel R. Marshak and Dr. Lukas Braunschweiler. Heinrich Fischer, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and a member of the Board since 2007, did not stand for re-election. Lukas Braunschweiler, Chairman of the Board of Directors, warmly thanked the departing member on behalf of the Board for his many years of work as Vice Chairman and his valuable contribution to Tecan's exceptionally positive development. This development would have not been possible without Heinrich Fischer's input and guidance.

Lukas Braunschweiler was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The shareholders confirmed Myra Eskes, Oliver Fetzer, Christa Kreuzburg and Daniel R. Marshak as members of the Compensation Committee.

Other proposals also approved

The shareholders voted on the conditions governing the compensation of the Board of Directors and Management Board for the following fiscal year. They made a binding decision to endorse the proposed maximum total amount of compensation for the Management Board for fiscal year 2024 and also, for the Board of Directors, for the period until the 2024 Annual General Meeting. The 2022 Compensation Report, which was submitted for an advisory vote, was also accepted by shareholders.

Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, was reappointed as the statutory auditors for fiscal year 2023.

Shareholders approved the motion proposed by the Board of Directors to appoint Proxy Voting Services GmbH, Zurich, as the independent proxy for the period up to the close of the Tecan Group 38th Annual General Meeting in 2024.

Key upcoming date

Tecan will publish the 2023 Interim Report on August 15, 2023.

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2022, Tecan generated sales of CHF 1,144 million (USD 1,192 million; EUR 1,144 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

