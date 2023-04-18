Results from the canine clinical study suggest that cbdMD's proprietary blend promotes mobility in dogs

Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2023) - cbdMD®, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBDpA), one of the nation's leading, highly trusted and widely recognized CBD companies, today announces the results from its canine clinical study conducted at Colorado State University. The clinical study explored the benefits of our core broad spectrum hemp extract in dogs, and the data suggests that daily consumption of the product positively impacted dogs' mobility.

To provide the most accurate assessment of the product's benefits in dogs, the clinical study relied upon several outcome measures including objective gait analysis and clinically supported owner surveys which provide a more realistic assessment of a dog's quality of life. The Canine Brief Pain Inventory (CBPI) utilizes a series of questions for the owner to determine how pain interferes with the dog's typical activities (pain interference scores) and pain severity (pain severity scores). The study was a placebo controlled crossover design with the dogs receiving either a broad spectrum hemp extract or a placebo daily for 45 days each.

Dogs in the group that consumed cbdMD's broad spectrum hemp extract showed a positive impact to most outcome measures, including improvements in the dogs' behavior scores and decreases in their pain scores, as compared to baseline measurements. There was also a trend for improvement in objective gait analysis and accelerometry (using devices attached to the body to measure accelerations), both objective measures which would not be affected by caregivers' perception. The data supports what we at cbdMD have known for some time: dogs with movement issues that take cbdMD's broad spectrum hemp extract show improvement. We will publish the final conclusions from this study later in 2023.

"At cbdMD, we believe that our furry friends' wellbeing is just as important as our human customers. We are committed to providing the same quality and efficacy products to our pets. These favorable outcomes will form the basis for future Paw CBD product formulations to meet pets' needs," said Dr. Sibyl Swift, cbdMD's Chief Science Officer.

"Osteoarthritis is a severely debilitating disease that affects pets and people alike. The cbdMD study adds further data to the current literature, suggesting that CBD may be a valuable addition to other forms of pain control for our canine patient," said Felix Duerr, principal investigator of the study and an assistant professor in the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at Colorado State University. "Our data also provide preliminary evidence that short-term co-administration with NSAIDs may be safe, which is exciting news for our canine patients. Further work with a larger sample size is needed to confirm our findings. We are grateful for cbdMD's continued support of this research."

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products as well as Full Spectrum and Delta 9 THC products. The cbdMD brand currently includes high-quality, premium CBD products including tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, sleep aids and more. The Company's Paw CBD brand includes formulated pet products including tinctures, chews and topicals in varying strengths. To learn more about cbdMD and the complete line of products, please visit www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified using words such as 'should,' 'may,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' 'expects,' 'plans,' and 'proposes.' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements, including but not limited to expectations on our clinical studies, and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 17, 2021 and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.

