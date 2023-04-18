Regulatory News:

ESI Group (Paris:ESI), a world-renowned supplier of simulation and virtual prototyping software for industry, announced today the sale of SYSTUS software and related engineering services to Framatome, with a planned closing on April 28, 2023. This sale is in line with the Group's continued focus on its core business a key part of its strategic plan "OneESI 2024 Focus to Grow

The sale of SYSTUS software and related activities to Framatome, an international player in the nuclear energy sector, illustrates the Group's continued execution of its strategic plan to focus on its core business. This activity represented €1.2 million in license revenues, €3.2 million in associated services revenues, and 27 people in 2022. The main customers are EDF and Framatome.

This operation will allow Framatome to welcome recognized skills in mechanical calculations within its Technical and Engineering Department, thus accelerating the development of its "Bourgogne Calculation Center" whose building was inaugurated on March 6, 2023.

