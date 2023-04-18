Regulatory News:

NAVYA (FR0013018041 "Navya" or the "Company") (Paris:NAVYA) announces the decision of the Commercial Court of Lyon, by a judgment of today, to adopt a disposal plan and to order, as a consequence, the judicial sale of all its tangible and intangible assets of the Courbevoie and Villeurbanne sites and of the inventories of the Vénissieux site, for a sale price of 1.4 million to Gaussin, a public limited company listed on Euronext Growth Paris through a joint venture with the Japanese group MACNICA, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which holds 51% and 49% of the share capital and voting rights respectively.

143 French employees have been taken over out of a total of 206, as well as the subsidiaries Charlatte Autonom and Navya Systems Pte Ltd.

Navya announces that the Commercial Court of Lyon has pronounced in a judgment of the same day, the conversion of the Company's receivership proceedings, opened by the judgment of February 1, 2023, into liquidation proceedings.

Given the opening of this judicial liquidation procedure, there will be no resumption of the listing, and Euronext will soon proceed with the delisting of Navya shares.

