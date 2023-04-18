C Spire Named to Newsweek's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023

Award recognizes C Spire's impact and commitment to diversity, inclusion and equality

RIDGELAND, MS / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company has been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

"We are delighted that C Spire has received this prestigious award from Newsweek," said CEO Hu Meena. "At C Spire, we are dedicated to diversity and equality because that's who we are. We recognize this is vital to our employees, as well as our customers and the communities we serve."

Diversity has been a central tenant in C Spire's culture through the years. Its Winning Together committee works diligently each day to identify and recommend initiatives to hire, develop and retain exceptional employees of diverse backgrounds at all levels of the company. Additionally, C Spire strives to provide advancement to all who are committed to winning in competitive industry sectors in which the company does business.

"With the word 'diversity' attracting so much attention from companies, however, it can be tough for job applicants, customers, and potential business partners to tell who is serious about supporting a diverse workforce," said Nancy Cooper, global editor-in- chief forNewsweek.

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognized the America's Greatest workplace for Diversity in the United States, by conducting a large-scale employer study based on more than 350,000 company reviews.

C Spire is the nation's largest privately-owned mobile services firm and sixth largest in the U.S. industry. To learn more about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com .

