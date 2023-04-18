Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2023) - Fusion Design Singapore, the leading provider of 3D wall panel solutions, is proud to announce the opening of two new showrooms in Southeast Asia, located in Singapore and Bali Sunset Road.





Fusion Design Singapore aims to revolutionize the world of interior design by providing clients with exceptional and visually captivating 3D wall panel solutions.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8721/162893_img.jpg

These new locations provide an exciting opportunity for the company to showcase its latest product offerings and design concepts to a broader audience while strengthening its presence in the region.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in Southeast Asia," said Wilson Lim, the overseas expansion officer at Fusion Design Singapore.

"Through our passion for excellence, dedication to customer satisfaction, and relentless pursuit of innovation, we aim to revolutionize the world of interior design by providing our clients with exceptional and visually captivating 3D wall panel solutions."

The Singapore showroom spans an impressive 4,200 sq. ft, featuring innovative and visually captivating 3D wall panel solutions for clients looking to elevate their interior spaces. The Bali Sunset Road showroom caters to the growing demand for Fusion Design's products on the exotic Indonesian island.

Currently, Fusion Design Singapore is developing 13 luxurious villa units in Bali Seminya called Villa H1VE. The firm plans to exclusively use their materials for the villa's interiors, showcasing their exceptional design abilities and material quality.

"Villa H1VE is set to be a stunning addition to Bali's Seminyak region, merging modern design with natural beauty," said Lim. "We are committed to delivering innovative and sustainable design solutions that prioritize aesthetics, functionality, and the environment. With their proven track record of excellence, this project is sure to be a success."

With these developments, Fusion Design Singapore is set to become a leading provider of cutting-edge 3D wallpaper solutions, enriching the lives of clients and elevating the aesthetics of their surroundings.

About Fusion Design Singapore

Fusion Design Singapore is a major provider of 3D wall panel solutions, revolutionizing the world of interior design by providing clients with exceptional, innovative, and visually captivating products. The company is committed to pushing the boundaries of creativity and technology, transforming spaces with never-before-seen designs that inspire, delight, and redefine the meaning of artistic expression.

With a team of highly skilled designers and craftsmen, Fusion Design Singapore offers a wide range of 3D wall panel solutions that can be customized to suit the unique needs and preferences of clients. The company's mission is to provide its clients with outstanding products and services that exceed their expectations and enhance the aesthetics of their surroundings.

For more information on Fusion Design Singapore and its products and services, please visit https://www.fusiondesign.sg/.

Press Contact:

Wilson Lim,

Overseas Expansion Officer

Overseas@fusiondesign.sg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162893