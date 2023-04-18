Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2023) - MYRIAD URANIUM CORP. (CSE: M) (OTCQB: MYRUF) (FSE: C3Q) ("Myriad" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged First Phase Media Inc. to help enhance investor awareness for the Company. The Company also announces a $750,000 private placement at $0.30 per unit with a 24-month half-warrant at $0.35 (see below for further details).

Myriad's marketing services agreement with First Phase is for an initial 3 months at a cost of $42,000. First Phase will assist in developing investor interest in the Company via social media channels and online media distribution.

Myriad has also engaged Crux Investor to provide distribution and dissemination of video content for the Company.

"We are among the most exciting uranium explorers in the world right now but we have a low market cap relative to comparable companies. It's time for us to dedicate some resources to getting the word out in order to address this contradiction," stated Thomas Lamb, Myriad's CEO. "Our story is simple yet compelling, and it's time for us to tell it. We are surrounded on all sides by some of the most significant uranium deposits in the world. The primary and secondary fault structures which host those deposits, including both Africa's largest deposit and its highest grade development stage deposit, run directly into our licences. Our licences were previously owned by Orano and its predecessor Areva - essentially the French government - but they only explored at a regional scale. This was sufficient to confirm their prospectivity, so Orano developed ambitious exploration plans for them, including extensive drilling for certain areas, but they withdrew from exploration in Niger post-Fukushima. Myriad will now leverage Orano's data, its plans, and insights from the success of our neighbours such as Global Atomic and Goviex. Given our outstanding and highly prospective assets, new enthusiasm globally for nuclear power, in addition to a very exciting phase of exploration and drilling yet to come in the fall of 2023, we believe at our current market cap the Company is undervalued. It's also noteworthy that Niger continues to emerge as a global uranium powerhouse, and may soon be the world's second-largest uranium producer. Niger's commitment to the sector is ongoing, and security is bolstered by vested interests in Niger held by France and America. For example, America's largest air force base in Africa is located in the middle of Niger's uranium basin, the Tim Mersoii."

The agreement with First Phase Media Inc. is for an initial 3-month period commencing March 21st, 2023. Following the initial 3-month term, the agreement will continue on a month to month basis at a cost of $14,000 per month, provided that the Company can terminate the agreement at any time following the initial 3 month term by providing one month's prior written notice to First Phase Media Inc. First Phase Media Inc. is located at 2110 - 650 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC, V6B 4N8 and can be reached at contact@firstphasecapital.com and +1-604-239-1286. First Phase Media Inc. is arm's length to the Company.

Private Placement

Myriad also announces a non-brokered private placement of up to $750,000 at a price of $0.30 per unit (the "Financing"). Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.35 per common share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance. The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Financing. Securities issued under the Financing will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Financing for general working capital.

About Myriad

Myriad Uranium Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a 100% option interest in over 1,800 km2 of uranium exploration licences in the Tim Mersoii Basin, Niger. These licences are surrounded by share fault structures with some of the most significant uranium deposits in the world, including Orano's 384 Mlbs eU3O8 Imouraren, Global Atomic's 236 Mlbs Dasa, and Goviex's 100 Mlbs Madaouela. Myriad also has a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property in Nova Scotia, Canada, with the other 50% held by Probe Metals Inc. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), contact the Company by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to the Company website at www.myriaduranium.com.

Myriad's factsheet is here. A CEO interview with Crux Investor which may be of interest is here.

Mineralization hosted on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties. This news release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, the Company's business, plans, outlook and business strategy. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "likely", "expect," "anticipate," "intend", "estimate", "plan", "forecast", "project" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect, including with respect to the Company's business plans respecting the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties, the proposed work program on the Company's mineral properties and the potential and economic viability of the Company's mineral properties. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and technological or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

