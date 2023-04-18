Guadalajara, Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2023) - Pepe ($PEPE), a new crypto meme coin, has taken the crypto world by storm with its recent surge in volume, climbing over $70 million in just 24 hours. The $PEPE team has been working tirelessly to make their mark on the market, and they're now gearing up for exchange listings.





PEPE Redefining the Memecoin Space

What sets $PEPE apart from other coins is its commitment to the community. Launched stealthily with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt, and contract renounced, $PEPE is a coin for the people, forever. The tokenomics behind $PEPE are also unique. With a token supply of 420,690,000,000,000, 93.1% of the tokens were sent to the liquidity pool, LP tokens were burnt, and the contract is renounced. The remaining 6.9% of the supply is being held in a multi-sig team wallet only to be used as tokens for future centralized exchange listings, bridges, and liquidity pools. This wallet is easily trackable with the ENS name "pepecexwallet.eth".

Future Plans for PEPE

The $PEPE team has big plans for the future, and they're not shy about sharing them. The roadmap for $PEPE includes three phases: Meme, Vibe and HODL, and Generational Wealth.

In the first phase, the focus is on establishing $PEPE as the top meme coin by listing on CoinMarketCap, CoinGekco, etc., with 1,000+ Holders, and getting $PEPE Trending on Twitter with its memetic power.

The second phase is about creating a strong community that can support the coin through thick and thin. This will include community partnerships, the Pepe Times digital newsletter, the formation of token gated discord group, Pepe Palace for holders, and CEX Listings.

The final phase is where $PEPE really starts to shine, with plans for creating generational wealth for its holders. The final phase will include Pepe-themed merch, % revenues to $pepe buy and burn, Pepe Academy, Pepe Tools, T1 Exchange Listings, and 100,000+ holders.

The surge in volume is just the beginning, and the team is excited to see where this momentum takes them. With a dedicated community behind them and a strong commitment to transparency, the $PEPE team is confident that they have what it takes to make $PEPE a major player in the crypto world.

Final Words

The $PEPE team is also committed to giving back to the community. They believe that crypto can be a force for good in the world, and they're excited to be a part of that movement.

With its unique tokenomics, commitment to the community, and ambitious roadmap, $PEPE aims to become one of the top meme coins on the market.

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

