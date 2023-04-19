Novi, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2023) - The Enterprise Sales Institute is presenting new technology and services to find new ways to manage elevated growth costs for companies around the globe. Specialized in revenue operations (RevOps), the team of Fortune 500 consultants and startup-veterans are launching a new suite of technology products and managed services to help scale the SMB market in a recession. Some of the new offerings include:

Traffic Intel: Identify anonymous web visitors with verified emails. Data Desk: Easy to use business intelligence (BI) tool with monthly, expert insights. Data Analytics Services: Services to overcome growing limits on tracking and analytics.

Figure 1: The Enterprise Sales Institute is providing the brain and intelligence behind sales and marketing.

Traffic Intel: Unlocking Anonymous User Data

With the Traffic Intel API offered by the Enterprise Sales Institute, users are now able to unlock the verified emails of anonymous website visitors in the United States. While identifying companies on a webpage has been around for decades, it's limited in usefulness. Seeing who is on a website and when is what unlocks direct communication with key prospects.

Data Desk: Unifying Sales, Marketing, & Product Data

Data Desk by the Enterprise Sales Institute brings together a world-class business intelligence tool with Fortune 500 sales and marketing expertise. The platform has over 100+ native integrations for ease of implementation without a developer. However, users can customize every angle of the interactive, user-intuitive dashboards and metrics with:

Multi-system metric calculations Industry goal and benchmarking comparisons Real-time dashboards and reports

The power of Data Desk is in its simplicity, yet ability to create complex calculations without developer support. Customers can manage and integrate everything themselves, or get assistance from the ESI. Furthermore, the Fortune 500 and VC-startup veteran team at ESI provides monthly reviews and insights into the data across sales, marketing, and product growth.

Data Analytics Services: Overcoming Growing Analytics Blockers

Technology companies are creating more challenges in the life of marketers when it comes to analytics, attribution, and multi-touch influence modeling. With third-party cookies going away, iOS blocking many trackers, etc., the need for ethical and legal analytics experts is needed more than ever.

The Enterprise Sales Institute has built custom technologies and created a team of data experts that ethically and legally overcome privacy constraints. This team has been able to help SMBs migrate to GA4, server-side tracking, and develop custom middleware for piecing together multitudes of data sources to create full pictures of the prospect and user journeys.

The team is continuing to expand through constant innovation, product development, and hands-on expertise provided to companies across the globe. With this new group of offerings, the Enterprise Sales Institute is bringing enterprise-level technology to any and all SMBs.

About the Enterprise Sales Institute

The Enterprise Sales Institute is a revenue operations company bringing technology and experience to SMBs across the globe. With experience across startups and Fortune 500 companies alike, the team has experts in RevOps for technology, financial services, professional services, and more.

