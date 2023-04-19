Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Jetzt handeln!? – Breaking News und große Kurschance!? Der ultimative Durchbruch!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DREX | ISIN: SE0009663834 | Ticker-Symbol: 5JL
Tradegate
18.04.23
10:53 Uhr
0,269 Euro
-0,011
-3,76 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAMBUSER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAMBUSER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2630,27910:49
0,2650,27710:49
ACCESSWIRE
19.04.2023 | 10:26
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bambuser AB: Invitation to the Briefing of Bambuser Q1 2023 report

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) Bambuser (NASDAQ:BUSER) will publish a financial report for the first quarter of 2023 at approximately 08:00am CET on May 4, 2023.

The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached. Both will be available on Bambuser's website after publication. CEO Maryam Ghahremani and Chief Strategy Officer & Acting CFO Jonas Lagerström will comment on the report and take questions during a live audiocast at 11:00am CET.

To join the audiocast and ask questions via chat, please use the link below.
https://ir.financialhearings.com/bambuser-q1-report-2023/register

If you wish to ask questions verbally via teleconference, please register via the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.
https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5002283

Contact information
Jonas Lagerström, Chief Strategy Officer & Acting CFO
Email: jonas.lagerstrom@bambuser.com
Phone: +46 (0) 70 511 54 98

About Bambuser
Bambuser is the world's leading Video Commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 350 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.
Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Turku. Our rapidly growing team speaks more than 30 languages and 62% of our senior management is female.
Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging our legacy as industry-leaders in video-first technology.

Follow us
Subscribe to Bambusers press releases here.
Bambuser on LinkedIn.

Contact information
Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB
+46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank AB

Attachments

Invitation to the briefing of Bambuser Q1 2023 report

SOURCE: Bambuser AB

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750081/Invitation-to-the-Briefing-of-Bambuser-Q1-2023-report

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.