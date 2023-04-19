Bambuser AB: Invitation to the Briefing of Bambuser Q1 2023 report

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) Bambuser (NASDAQ:BUSER) will publish a financial report for the first quarter of 2023 at approximately 08:00am CET on May 4, 2023.

The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached. Both will be available on Bambuser's website after publication. CEO Maryam Ghahremani and Chief Strategy Officer & Acting CFO Jonas Lagerström will comment on the report and take questions during a live audiocast at 11:00am CET.

To join the audiocast and ask questions via chat, please use the link below.

https://ir.financialhearings.com/bambuser-q1-report-2023/register

If you wish to ask questions verbally via teleconference, please register via the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5002283

Contact information

Jonas Lagerström, Chief Strategy Officer & Acting CFO

Email: jonas.lagerstrom@bambuser.com

Phone: +46 (0) 70 511 54 98

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading Video Commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 350 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Turku. Our rapidly growing team speaks more than 30 languages and 62% of our senior management is female.

Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging our legacy as industry-leaders in video-first technology.

Follow us

Subscribe to Bambusers press releases here.

Bambuser on LinkedIn.

Contact information

Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB

+46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser

Erik Penser Bank AB

Attachments

Invitation to the briefing of Bambuser Q1 2023 report

SOURCE: Bambuser AB

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/750081/Invitation-to-the-Briefing-of-Bambuser-Q1-2023-report