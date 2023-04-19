GLO Healthcare, an expanding healthcare platform formed by CapVest Partners LLP, announces the appointment of David Herron as Calyx Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Herron brings a wealth of experience to Calyx, having spent more than thirty years building and growing life sciences businesses that provide advanced technology-enabled clinical scientific services to the global biopharma industry.

Prior to joining Calyx, Herron served as President and CEO of Bioclinica (now part of Clario). Under David's leadership Bioclinica enjoyed a decade of revenue and profit growth, that delivered significant increase in enterprise value that led to the merger with ERT creating a major player in the industry.

Commenting on the appointment, Renaud Dehareng, Executive Chairman of Calyx said: "We are delighted to welcome David to the Calyx team. He is a leader of the highest caliber with a proven track record of putting momentum behind plans to accelerate corporate growth and development. For Calyx in particular, David's expertise will enhance the depth, breadth, and quality of services to customers with an ultimate aim to deliver life-saving treatments to patients."

Commenting on his new role, David Herron said: "I am excited to join and lead Calyx, at a time that with new GLO Healthcare investors, there is an inspiring vision in place to accelerate the growth and development of the company. Building on the successes of Calyx to date, my focus will be on ensuring Calyx continues to deliver market-leading scientific knowledge and expertise, combined with excellent service and best in class technology-enabled services."

Herron's appointment is effective immediately and he succeeds Renaud Dehareng who has served as interim CEO since the acquisition of Calyx by GLO Healthcare in December 2022. Mr. Dehareng will move to the role of Executive Chairman of Calyx. Kate Briant, Senior Partner at CapVest, will remain a member of the Calyx Board, and as chair of GLO Healthcare.

About Calyx and Glo Healthcare

Headquartered in the UK and US, Calyx, is a leading provider of mission-critical software and tech-enabled services to the fast-growing clinical research market. Calyx employs over 1,900 professionals across seven offices in six countries, providing 24/7 services to most of the world's leading bio-pharmaceutical companies. The business is structured around three key specialist areas comprising Medical Imaging (MI), tech-enabled Interactive Response Technology (IRT) and Enterprise Technologies (Clinical Trial Management System, Regulatory Information Management software and Electronic Data Capture software).

Calyx's market-leading service, scientific knowledge and expertise and technology offering, speeds up the delivery of life-saving treatments to millions of patients around the world by accelerating and improving clinical trial outcomes. Its customers include the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies, and to date, Calyx has supported over 60,000 trials across all clinical phases. Recently, Calyx has committed significant investment to developing its next generation cloud products, significantly strengthening its value proposition and service levels.

Led by CapVest, GLO Healthcare is focused on the development and delivery of superior diagnostic testing and innovative therapies for all major cancers, and other life-threatening diseases.

