Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2023) - Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) ("Torr" or the "Company") is pleased to provide assay results from 30 rock grab samples collected during the 2022 field program that have extended surface copper (Cu) - gold (Au) - molybdenum (Mo) mineralization from 300 metres (m) to 575 m at its Stain Creek porphyry target, which remains open in all directions (Figure 1). Furthermore, newly reprocessed geophysical data covering 3.7 square kilometres (km2) has outlined five significant high magnetic anomalies with the potential for clustered porphyry-style targets, some of which are coincident with known surface Cu-Au-Mo mineralization (Figure 2). The Stain Creek copper-gold porphyry exploration target is located in the eastern portion of the 8.5 km multi-target Hu Zone, within the Company's 100% owned 689 km2 Latham Project in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle. The Stain Creek target is road accessible ~27 km southwest of the town and regional airport of Dease Lake.

Highlights

Rock grab samples from 2022 have extended the known Cu-Au-Mo mineralized trend at surface by approximately 275 m. Highlights include: 30 rock grab samples collected in 2022: 5 samples assayed >0.2 grams per tonne (g/t) Au, 6 samples >0.12% Cu, and 3 samples >15 parts per million (ppm) Mo . An approximate 160 m extension to the southeast within pervasively altered Stuhini Group volcanic and sedimentary rocks with rock grab samples yielding up to 1.55% Cu, 3.28 g/t Au, and 497 ppm Mo . Rock grab samples yielding up to 1.59 g/t Au and 19.95 ppm Mo within a strongly altered syenite intrusion, extending the mineralized trend by ~115 m to the northwest .

by approximately 275 m. Highlights include: Lineaments observed in geophysical data indicate the presence of northwest and northeast-trending structures with northwest and east-west controls on the orientation of highly prospective geophysical anomalies , the latter being comparable orientations to controls on mineralization observed at the nearby Red Chris and Saddle North copper-gold porphyry deposits 1 .

, the latter being comparable orientations to controls on mineralization observed at the nearby Red Chris and Saddle North copper-gold porphyry deposits . The Stain Creek target has never been drilled; the coinciding km-scale copper soil anomalies (see news release from Jan. 24th, 2023), high-grade Cu ± Au ± Mo rock grab samples, and extensive high magnetic geophysical signatures make Stain Creek a priority target for further exploration in 2023.

Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO, commented, "These latest results have greatly advanced the Stain Creek mineralized trend as a primary undrilled exploration target, alongside our Dalvenie copper-gold trend. At Stain Creek, within the Hu Zone, we are seeing elevated copper, gold, and molybdenum coincident with highly magnetic geophysical anomalies that together with styles of mineralization at-surface form a very compelling potential porphyry cluster target across a significant 1200 m by 1500 m extent. We are also encouraged by results to date that have indicated a geological setting consistent with and similar to the Saddle North and Red Chris porphyry deposits, currently being advanced by majors ~60 km and ~75 km to the south of Stain Creek. With mineralization remaining open in all directions we are looking forward to further advancing the Stain Creek exploration target in 2023."





Figure 1. Select rock grab samples and compiled mapping from the Stain Creek target, within the eastern portion of the Hu Zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6794/162952_43e8b727e45ad974_001full.jpg





Figure 2. Reprocessed historical ground magnetic data showing the locations of rock grab samples, interpreted structural features, and high priority geophysical targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6794/162952_43e8b727e45ad974_002full.jpg

Geological Discussion

Stain Creek is a high priority target characterized by km-scale surface expressions of hydrothermal alteration and anomalous copper-in-soil. High grade Cu, Au, and Mo mineralization delineates an approximate 575 m trend to mineralization that remains open for further testing. Gold mineralization at Stain Creek is associated with potassic alteration concentrated along fractures and faults, while copper and molybdenum mineralization is associated with brittle-shear-hosted quartz-iron-carbonate veining. There is significant evidence to suggest a strong structural control to mineralization present at Stain Creek.

The structural framework of Stain Creek, interpreted from both field mapping and magnetic lineaments, indicates strong northwest, northeast, and east-west orientations on the geometry of intrusions, alteration, faulting, and veining. The presence of a large-scale, through-going northwest-oriented structure is similar to that which hosts mineralization at the Saddle North copper-gold porphyry deposit located ~60 km to the south-southeast, while east-west trending structures commonly host mineralization at the Red Chis copper-gold mine, located approximately 75 km in the same direction1. Furthermore, the Late Triassic to Middle Jurassic polyphasic, dioritic to monzonitic to syenitic intrusions present at Stain Creek are comparable in age, composition, and orientation to the Red Suite, which is the host to copper-gold porphyry-style mineralization at Red Chris and Saddle North2.

Each of the five notable geophysical anomalies at Stain Creek are characterized by magnetic highs that are partially to completely enveloped by a lower magnetic signature. This setting is comparable to the porphyry systems at the Company's Gnat Pass copper-gold porphyry deposit, where the magnetite-bearing mineralized core is surrounded by a halo of magnetically destructive silica alteration and fault contacts causing the lower magnetic signature. The strongest high magnetic anomalies are interpreted as an underlying hornblende-biotite monzonite or diorite mass, with narrower signatures likely attributed to observed syenites or dyke-like extensions of the diorite. As such, the presence of multiple high magnetic anomalies of highly prospective intrusive compositions coincident or marginal to porphyry-style Cu-Au-Mo mineralization and alteration suggests significant potential for a substantial cluster porphyry system concentrated within the Stain Creek area. With an extensive and highly prospective 1200 m by 1500 m geophysical footprint the Stain Creek target area is approximately twice the size of the Gnat Pass copper-gold porphyry footprint, located ~28 km to the northeast of the Hu Zone.

12012 Technical Report on the Red Chris Copper-Gold Project, February 14, 2012. NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Saddle North Copper-Gold Project, Tatogga Property, August 20, 2020.

2Dease Lake-Little Tuya River Geology (NTS 104J/08, 07E), BC Ministry of Energy and Mines Open File 2012-04 and Geoscience BC Map 2112-08-1.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals is a Vancouver based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration and resource potential of the ~689 km2 Latham Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Golden Triangle of northern British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 37 with the project being favourably located 16 km south of the regional airport in Dease Lake. For further details about the Latham Copper-Gold Project, please refer to the Company's website or current geological Technical Report (August 24, 2021) filed on November 25, 2021 under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Torr Metals Inc.

"Malcolm Dorsey"

Malcolm Dorsey

President, CEO and Director

For further information:

Malcolm Dorsey

Telephone: 236-982-4300

Email: malcolmd@torrmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Company's recently completed financings, and the future plans or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162952