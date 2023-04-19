The Business Reseach Company: Porcine Plasma Feed Market Player Strategies: Top Players And Key Strategies To Adopt - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Porcine Plasma Feed Global Market Report 2023, the global porcine plasma feed market size will grow from $1.1 billion in 2022 to $1.2 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6%. The porcine plasma feed market share is then expected to grow to $1.5 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 6%.







The porcine plasma feed market growth is expected to be driven by the increasing consumption of meat. According to The World Counts, a Denmark-based organization that provides environmental awareness facts on the current state of the world, by 2050, global meat consumption is projected to reach between 460 million and a staggering 570 million tons. Therefore, the increasing consumption of meat is expected to drive the growth of the porcine plasma feed market going forward.

Learn More On The Porcine Plasma Feed Market Report - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/porcine-plasma-feed-global-market-report

To keep up with the rising demand for meat, porcine plasma feed manufacturers are focusing on new feed additives to develop innovative products and to grow in the market. For example, in 2023, Volac, a UK-based dairy nutrition company, launched a new feed additives division as it intensified its focus on supporting the global animal feed industry to meet the net-zero challenge. With a focus on increasing rumen microbial fermentation, effective livestock production and lowering emissions, this new Volac division will serve as a platform for the development of innovative products, allowing for better alignment with upcoming industry issues.

Major porcine plasma feed market players are also focusing on strategic acquisitions to broaden their product portfolio. For instance, in 2022, US-based company Darling Ingredients, the largest competitor in the porcine plasma feed market, that develops and produces sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, acquired Miropasz Group for €110 million ($113 million). This acquisition adds a suitable complement to Darling's three existing factories in central and western Poland and demonstrates the company's commitment to expanding the global supply of low-carbon feedstocks. Miropasz is a Poland-based company that prepares leftover poultry to create fat and other ingredients for use in pet food and animal feed.

Request A Free Sample Of The Porcine Plasma Feed Market Report - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7210&type=smp

The global porcine plasma feed market is segmented -

By Type: Powder, Grain, Other Types By Application: Pet Food, Aquafeed, Other Applications By End-User: Farmers, Farming Organizations, Feed Additive Companies, Animal Feed for Pets

According to porcine plasma feed market analysis, the top opportunities in the porcine plasma feed market segmented by type will arise in the powder segment, which will gain $162.5 million of global annual sales by 2027. The porcine plasma feed industry size will gain the most in the China at $49.1 million.

View More Similar Market Reports:

Feed Acidifiers Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/feed-acidifiers-global-market-report

Feed Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/feed-processing-equipment-global-market-report

Feed Premix Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/feed-premix-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users make better strategic decisions.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn:https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter:https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog:https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog:https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/porcine-plasma-feed-market-player-strategies-top-players-and-key-strategies-to-adopt--by-the-business-research-company-301801650.html