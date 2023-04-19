Carya Venture Partners Launches CCW Startup at Customer Contact Week in Las Vegas

Carya is Accelerating the Evolution of Customer Contact with Deep Tech and AI Solutions that Empower Customer Experience

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Carya Venture Partners, a micro venture fund empowering deep tech and AI startups, announces today the launch of CCW Startup, an exclusive exhibition area showcasing the latest CX technologies, products, and services, located within Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas.

With a mission to connect rising tech companies with customer contact leaders from various industries, CCW Startup features an impressive lineup of disruptors in the Carya Venture Partners portfolio.

This June at CCW Las Vegas, professionals and leaders in the customer contact industry will be able to experience firsthand the cutting-edge solutions that enhance the customer experience and explore opportunities to incorporate them into various facets of customer service.

"As the first and only venture capital firm partnering with CCW, we are proud to have founded CCW Startup," said Marty Massih Sarim, managing partner of Carya Venture Partners. "With technology changing at break-neck speeds, we challenge leaders and companies to rethink their current tech stack and embrace innovation."

"Having unique and exclusive access to early-stage companies, we are here to serve as a pipeline that will help educate the customer contact center industry on the advancements of technology," Sarim continued.

"CCW and Carya are both powerhouses for industry innovation, striving to revolutionize work, empower people, and generate value with the help of ever-evolving technologies," said Mario Matulich, president and managing director at Customer Management Practice, the organizer of CCW. "We are glad to join forces with such a like-minded company to build up CCW's startup ecosystem."

CCW Las Vegas will take place at the CAESARS FORUM from June 19-22, 2023. As the flagship event of the acclaimed CCW series, it includes in-person workshops, panel discussions, and keynote presentations led by prestigious leaders and experts in business, sports and entertainment, such as Taco Bell's CEO, Mark King; legendary soccer star Abby Wambach; and musician-entrepreneur Armando "Pitbull" Perez. CCW also offers unparalleled networking opportunities through its expo and through CCWomen, a community dedicated to empowering women and allies in the customer contact industry.

About Carya Venture Partners

Carya Venture Partners is a micro venture fund focused on early-stage deep tech and AI startups. The LPs and GAB at Carya are experienced founders and leaders who understand what it means to build a business from the ground up. The $20 million fund has invested in more than 15 global startups since April 2022. The General Partners are Sharath Keshava Narayana, Andy Lee, Marty Sarim, Sai Supriya Sharath, and Andrés Pérez Soderi. For more information, visit www.carya.com.

About Customer Contact Week

Customer Contact Week (CCW) is the premier event series in the customer care industry, attracting thousands of attendees worldwide. Founded in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW has become a hub for customer experience (CX) and contact center leaders. With a well-rounded program of conferences and expos, attendees participate in four days of learning, networking, and innovation. CCW brings together over 3,000 attendees, over 200 expert speakers, and over 150 solution providers. The event provides a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from the best in the industry, network with peers, and gain insights into the latest trends and technologies. CCW is presented by the Customer Management Practice (CMP), a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, providing comprehensive research, marketing, and business development for organizations dedicated to serving the customer management sector. For more information, visit www.customercontactweek.com.

###

Media Contact:

Sai Supriya Sharath

Carya Venture Partners

sai@carya.com

SOURCE: Carya Venture Partners

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/750039/Carya-Venture-Partners-Launches-CCW-Startup-at-Customer-Contact-Week-in-Las-Vegas