Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2023) - Kingsview Minerals Ltd . (CSE: KVM) (FSE: 0L4) (the "Company" or "Kingsview") is pleased to announce that spring drilling has begun at the Company's Echum Project, south of Alamos Gold's Island Gold Project in the fast-growing Wawa Gold Corridor of northern Ontario.

Spring drilling will centre around the critical metals targets identified on the 7,691-hectare gold, silver, and critical metals project. The drill rig is now onsite (Figure 1) at the Smoke Target, which was recently identified through interpretation of the 2021 airborne VTEM (Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic) and 2023 IP (Induced Polarization) surveys (Figure 2).





Figure 1: Drill Rig at Echum Project



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8574/162889_3bbf354cd464191d_001full.jpg

The 600-metre program utilizing a minimum of two drill holes aims at intersecting both anomalies from the above mentioned 2021 surveys (Figure 3).

James Macintosh, President and CEO, commented: "We are pleased to be drilling our first hole at the Echum Project, and it's on track to intersect the interpreted disseminated sulphide halo near the surface. We will then continue deeper to intersect what we interpret as a potential massive sulphide body within the disseminated halo. This initial phase of drilling will be followed by additional programs designed to target the numerous anomalies found in the geophysical surveys. The team is optimistic about the possibility of discovering critical metals at Echum."





Figure 2: Echum Project Planned Drill Holes at Smoke Target on Line L6W

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8574/162889_3bbf354cd464191d_002full.jpg





Figure 3: Echum Project's First Drill Pad Location for 2023 Drill Program

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8574/162889_3bbf354cd464191d_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

Bruce Durham, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person, as that term is defined by Canadian regulatory guidelines under NI 43-101, and has read and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Kingsview Minerals Ltd.

Kingsview is a mineral exploration company focused on its gold and base metal exploration properties, including the flagship Echum Project and the Hubcap Project, located in the active Wawa Gold Corridor in Ontario, Canada. The Company's properties are surrounded by advanced infrastructure in a well-developed mining district. Kingsview will draw on its strong technical team with significant exploration success to advance its properties. Learn more: http://www.kingsviewminerals.ca.

For more information, please contact investor relations at investors@kingsviewminerals.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

James Macintosh

President and CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements and include but are not limited to statements regarding the potential that the projects will yield any precious metals in future exploration programs and the Company's ability to advance its properties.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include the Company's ability to implement a drill program on the projects, that the Company will have sufficient funds available to it and that the Company will continue to be able to retain skilled personnel. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the state of capital markets; there being no assurance that any future exploration program on the projects will result in mineral resources; the inability of the Company to raise sufficient funds and/or retain necessary personnel to conduct its operations; the impact on the business, operations and financial condition of the Company resulting from the announcement of the purchase of the projects; the impact that the recovery post COVID-19 may have on precious and critical metals; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction described in this press release; other unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and any risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities that are available on the Company's SEDAR profile page at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162889