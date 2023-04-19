Unleash Your Inner Chill

Orange County CBD, a leading manufacturer of premium CBD products, recently announced the launch of its highly anticipated CBD edibles in Selfridges London and selfridges.com. This marks a major milestone for the brand, which has seen phenomenal growth with an uplift in sales of over 200% over the past 12 months, making Orange County the go-to source for high-quality CBD products.

In recent years, CBD (cannabidiol) has rapidly emerged as a revolutionary natural compound, garnering widespread attention and acclaim. Extracted from the cannabis plant, CBD is a non-psychoactive component that lacks the mind-altering properties of its infamous cousin, THC. Heralded for its myriad therapeutic benefits, CBD has become a staple in the wellness and medical industries, offering a panacea for a diverse array of conditions. Preliminary research and anecdotal evidence suggest that CBD may alleviate chronic pain, reduce inflammation, and combat anxiety, while additional studies are examining its potential as a treatment for epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and even some cancers.

Orange County CBD's gummies are 100% vegan, gluten free and THC free. Each gummy contains between 16mg 48mg (depending on strength), of premium CBD, providing a convenient and delicious way to consume CBD.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Selfridges to bring our premium CBD gummies to a wider audience," said Jay El-Anis, Orange County's Head of Marketing. "Our aim is to empower millions to reach their full potential with safe, effective, and natural wellness products, for unlimited good days, and we are confident that our gummies will be well received by Selfridges' customers."

Orange County CBD are one of the only UK-based CBD companies to manufacture the entirety of its CBD products in-house. Creating unmatched oversight of the entire production lifecycle, from seed to shelf, Orange County can demonstrate unparalleled levels of transparency, and the highest standards of accountability. This ensures exceptional quality, efficacy, and ethics are core pillars of the company's operations.

Selfridges is a premier shopping destination that prides itself on offering the best in luxury and quality products. By carrying Orange County CBD's gummies, Selfridges is answering the growing demand for high-quality CBD products in the UK.

