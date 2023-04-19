SPO Global, Inc.: SPO Global Inc. Provides Update on Shandong Fangyuan Huizhong's Attendance at the 108th National Sugar and Liquor Commodities Fair

SHANGDONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / SPO Global Inc, (OTC PINK:SPOM) ("SPO Global Inc" or the "Company"), which operates Shandong Fangyuan Huizhong Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd., today provides an update regarding Shandong Fangyuan's participation in the 108th National Sugar and Liquor Commodities Fair held in Chengdu, Sichuan, China from April 12th to 14th. The company had signed up for the fair in early December 2022.

On April 14, 2023, the 108th National Sugar and Liquor Commodities Fair in Chengdu ended successfully. Shandong Fangyuan participated in the exhibition as scheduled, showcased information solutions tailored to the automation industry, consolidated existing cooperative relationships, explored a large number of potential customers, and laid the foundation for opening up new markets.

This year's conference was hosted at an exhibition area of 320,000 square meters which held 5,000 international standard booths, and nearly 450,000 domestic and foreign professional merchants participated during the event.

After careful preparation, and with exquisite technical level, the automatic stretch film packaging machine equipment has once again become a highlight in the industry. The ingenious design and precise production accuracy have attracted many Chinese and foreign businessmen to stop and watch, consult, and negotiate. Many buyers have encountered technical problems at their processing sites, but after the technical guidance and process optimization of engineers, many customers seemed greatly satisfied and had a high purchase intention.

This event was not only a feast for the industry, but also a harvest journey. At this exhibition, Shandong Fangyuan met many colleagues in different regions, accumulated a variety of food machinery and equipment manufacturing experience, enriched knowledge, and brought back the valuable opinions of many end users.

Automatic stretch film series equipment in the domestic vacuum packaging machine industry has achieved long-term development in recent years, with remarkable achievements, certain brand accumulation and, steady development. With good market operation ability, Shandong Dongguan has occupied a pivotal position in the field of vacuum packaging equipment. Nevertheless, Shandong Fangyuan knows that "the task is heavy and the road is long", and will continue to improve the management system, accelerate the process of brand building of Shandong Fangyuan, rationally face market demand, and create more high-quality products to serve the majority of users and friends.

The global food packaging market is projected to grow from $338.34 billion in 2021 to $478.18 billion in 2028 in forecast period. The growing demand for packaged products due to the shift in evolving lifestyles and eating habits is anticipated to impact the market, says Fortune Business Insights in its report titled, "Food Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2021-2028".

About SPO Global Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOM):

SPO Global Inc. recently signed a merger agreement with a leading food machinery company, Shandong Fangyuan Huizhong Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. (SFHI).

