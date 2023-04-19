Airwallex today announced the launch of its global payments services in Canada. The launch will empower Canadian businesses to tap into Airwallex's global payments and financial platform, offering a faster, more cost-effective and transparent alternative to the traditional banking platform.

Businesses in Canada can now access Airwallex's key offerings, including local currency accounts in over 12 currencies, a multi currency wallet in 44 currencies and payouts to 150 countries with its proprietary local payment network. The full suite of Airwallex's global products, including multi-currency cards, spend management and online payments will be progressively rolled out in the market.

"To thrive in today's challenging global economy, businesses must be able to scale without borders, move money across currencies with ease and manage their finances across markets with a single integrated platform," said Ravi Adusumilli, General Manager of Americas. "Airwallex is excited to support the ambitious Canadian businesses who wish to grow internationally, quickly and economically, as well as international businesses who have operations in Canada."

Airwallex already supports a number of Canadian businesses across eCommerce, professional services and technology sectors. These customers leverage the centralized Airwallex platform to simplify payments, from collections to payouts, streamline multi-currency management and optimize cost savings.

"With the launch of global payments services in Canada, Airwallex will be able to empower local businesses even more, to stay competitive, grow their customer base and expand to new markets," Adusumilli added.

Airwallex's further expansion into Canada comes on the heels of strong growth in the Americas region, where its customer base increased by more than 300 percent YoY. Globally, Airwallex continues to scale at pace, covering more than 150 countries, and enabling US$50 billion in annualized transactions. Last month, the company secured an online payment license in China, becoming a third-party payment provider in one of the largest ecommerce markets in the world. This adds to Airwallex's existing licenses in markets around the world, including Australia and New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the European single market, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and the United States.

Founded in 2015 in Melbourne, Airwallex is one of the world's fastest growing financial technology companies today, operating across Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Americas with nearly 1,300 employees in 19 major locations globally.

Airwallex (Canada) International Payments Limited is licensed to do business as a Money Services Business (MSB Registration No. 14460) with Revenu Québec, and is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB Registration No. M19395067) with FINTRAC.

About Airwallex

Airwallex is a global payments and financial platform for modern businesses. We remove the unnecessary friction and cost inherent in the traditional financial system to help entrepreneurs achieve their global ambitions. Leading companies around the world trust Airwallex to manage everything from payments, treasury, and spend to embedded finance all in one single platform.

Our purpose is to connect entrepreneurs, business builders, makers and creators with opportunities in every corner of the world. With an international footprint across the Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America, we empower businesses to grow without borders.

