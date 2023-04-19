HARMAN Sustainability Report: Packaging and Products With a Purpose

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / HARMAN



Originally published on HARMAN Sustainability Report

Our legacy of innovation is built on thoughtful design and purpose-driven values. These motivating factors are clear now more than ever as we work to reduce the environmental footprint of our products and their packaging. Reducing product-level emissions is an important step to help HARMAN reach its goal of carbon neutrality by 2040.

Since the 2020 launch of the JBL Flip 5 Eco edition, HARMAN's first portable Bluetooth speaker made from 90% recycled plastic, our efforts to reduce our products' carbon footprints have accelerated. In 2021, we introduced our eco-friendly InfinityLab power accessories, including wall chargers, power banks, wireless stands, and a speakerphone, which are all made from 90% recycled plastic.

HARMAN is also taking a keen eye to reduce emissions related to packaging. We are integrating sustainability into our packaging by:

Reducing packaging size

Using eco-friendly paper packaging and inner trays

Transitioning to post-consumer recycled plastic and paper for almost all new Consumer Audio product packaging in 2022

Printing with biodegradable soy ink in 95% of our packaging

Eliminating non-essential power cords to minimize waste

The packaging of our InfinityLab power accessories is right-sized to the product and is made from plastic-free materials printed on Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified paper with soy-based ink. Additionally, the accessories' cables are woven from recycled polyester yarn and the InstantConnect cable is made from PVC-free materials with a TPE protection layer.

In 2022, we will introduce 4 new products made from up to 90% post-consumer recycled plastic and up to 100% recycled fabric. We are phasing in PVC-free power cords for Harman Kardon in Europe. 14 products will be certified under the EPA Energy Star label. We also have the ambition to increase product longevity by strengthening robustness, enabling easy repair, and facilitating recycling.

Our goal is to produce products that provide value in a way that respects both planetary and human health. We are looking forward to continuing to share developments and new product launches that serve this goal.

To learn more, download the HARMAN 2021 Sustainability report here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from HARMAN on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: HARMAN

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/harman

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: HARMAN

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/750129/HARMAN-Sustainability-Report-Packaging-and-Products-With-a-Purpose