19 April 2023

RM plc

Proposed sale of the RM Integris and RM Finance Business

Result of General Meeting

RM plc (LSE: RM) ("RM" or the "Company") announced on 28 November 2022 the proposed sale (the "Sale") of the RM Integris and RM Finance Business to The Key Support Services Limited.

On 31 March 2023, the Company published its shareholder circular (the "Circular") in connection with the Sale, including the Notice of General Meeting.

The Company is pleased to announce that the resolution proposed at the General Meeting of the Company, held earlier today, (the "Resolution") was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. Voting on the Resolution was conducted by way of a poll. The full text of the Resolution was included in the Notice of General Meeting.

The results of the poll votes in respect of the Resolution were as follows and will also be made available on the Company's website www.rmplc.com:

VOTES FOR % VOTES AGAINST % VOTES TOTAL % OF ISC VOTED VOTES WITHHELD Resolution 68,665,180 99.99 7,500 0.01 68,672,680 81.88 922,878

Notes 1. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chair have been included in the "Total votes for"total. 2. A "Vote Withheld" is not a valid vote in English law and was not counted in the calculation of theproportion of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution. 3. As at the date of the General Meeting the issued share capital of the Company (the "ISC") was 83,875,016Ordinary Shares.

Accordingly, it is anticipated that the Sale will be completed on 31 May 2023. If this expected timeframe changes, the Company will give notice of the changes in an announcement through a regulatory information service.

A copy of the Resolution will today be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

