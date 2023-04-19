Newsflare Enters Longform Production

Newsflare Studios, The Los Angeles-Based Original Entertainment Arm Of Leading Global User-Generated Video Marketplace, Newsflare, Expands Into Original Longform Content for Distribution to Broadcast, Digital and Streaming Media Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Newsflare Studios, the Los Angeles-based original content production division of Newsflare (https://www.newsflare.com/) has expanded into the area of longform content production for distribution to Broadcast, Cable, Digital and Streaming media worldwide.

WHOA! THAT WAS WILD! Is The First Longform Series To Be Produced By Newsflare Studios For Delivery In 2023

Established in 2019, Newsflare Studios rapidly emerged among the top global providers of shortform entertainment across social media platforms, amassing over 200 million monthly views of its original content created using Newsflare's vast inventory of 350,000 user-generated videos from over 60,000 contributing 'filmers' worldwide.

The first entry to be produced under Newsflare Studios' move into longform programming is WHOA! THAT WAS WILD!, a half-hour series that features the most incredible moments ever caught on camera. Included in the series are categories such as Thrill Moments, guaranteed to leave audiences breathless as they witness near-disasters, near-misses, and dramatic dash cam footage from ocean voyages to hair-raising road incidents, and even safaris in far-off lands, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats; Did That Just Happen?!, offering amazing video of people from all walks of life performing feats that appear to be beyond the capability of mere mortals; and Wild Animal Encounters, taking audiences on rare journeys across the majestic African savannahs to the dense rainforests of South America to witness breathtaking moments and close-up encounters with animals in the wild.

To handle physical distribution of its original longform programming to clients worldwide, Newsflare Studios has partnered with Wurl (www.wurl.com), the leader in data-driven solutions for CTV distribution and marketing.

In addition to supervising development and production, Naul will also oversee worldwide distribution of Newsflare Studios' original content.

"We are excited to launch our longform production with our show WHOA! THAT WAS WILD! and pleased to announce our partnership with industry-leading distribution partner Wurl, who will be instrumental in ensuring our content reaches audiences worldwide. Through this new initiative, we are poised to tap into the immense potential of the entertainment industry with a commitment to producing content that is engaging and above all, authentic," said Preeya Naul, Executive Vice President of Newsflare Americas & Newsflare Studios.

While WHOA! THAT WAS WILD! represents Newsflare Studios' debut series to enter production, the studio is also in development on a slate of video content encompassing a wide range of categories.

"The demand for high-quality user-generated video has surged in recent times. Streaming TV platforms have taken note of this trend, recognizing that today's audiences crave reality-based content that brings them closer to the action. Newsflare Studios, the publishing arm of Newsflare has been at the forefront of providing captivating viral content to major social media platforms, establishing ourselves as a leading producer of content in the UGV space. We are now poised to take this success to the next level by expanding our distribution to include long-form entertainment for Streaming TV," added Naul.

About Newsflare Studios

Newsflare Studios is the Los Angeles-based consumer entertainment production arm of Newsflare responsible for developing, producing and distributing content for social media, broadcast and streaming platforms. Newsflare Studios content TV amasses over 200m monthly views, through its integration of user-generated video uploaded by content creators worldwide.

About Newsflare

Headquartered in London, and with offices in Los Angeles and New York, Newsflare ranks as the global leader in premium user-generated video (UGV) for television producers, brands, advertising agencies, and publishers. Recognized as a pioneer in the User-Generated Video category, Newsflare serves as the go-to UGV destination for content creators and content clients alike. Newsflare continues to innovate interactive technology and operations that keeps the company at the cutting edge of the industry it helped to create, including a groundbreaking proprietary platform that authenticates IP ownership to provide clients the ability to identify and license UGV content in real time. For its diverse partner network of more than 60,000 content creators worldwide, Newsflare delivers a unique online infrastructure where filmers can upload and track their videos quickly and securely. With viral video and breaking news from around the globe uploaded daily, an expansive catalogue of approximately 350k videos and the ability to crowdsource content, Newsflare ensures the stories buyers want to tell are easy to source and quick to license.

