Herb Pharm Announces First-Ever Brand Ambassador, Olympian Brandie Wilkerson

Liquid Herbal Extract Giant Teams Up with Current World Beach Volleyball Silver Medalist

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Today, Herb Pharm, the most trusted liquid herbal extracts provider in America, teams up with Brandie Wilkerson, as their first ever brand ambassador. As an Olympian and the current World Beach Volleyball silver medalist, through this partnership, Brandie will use her voice and community to promote Herb Pharm's plant-based products and rapidly-rising place in the U.S. health and wellness space.

Olympian Brandie Wilkerson, the first-ever brand ambassador for Herb Pharm, poses with the Herb Pharm Better than a Bouquet Gift box. (Photo credit: Maggie Kirkland)

For Brandie, who currently competes with The Association of Volleyball Professionals and won the "Best Blocker" during the 2022 end-of-season awards, the decision to partner with Herb Pharm was simple. "I have always chosen a more holistic approach to my career as an athlete,' explains Wilkerson, "I understand the responsibility I have to promote a healthy lifestyle that is also healthy for our planet so I connect deeply to Herb Pharm's culture of taking care of the plants so that they may take care of us." As a prominent player on the AVP tour with a massive US fan base and following, it was a simple decision as well for Herb Pharm to partner with Brandie.

Helping people live in sync with nature since 1979, the southern Oregon-based company currently offers a wide range of products including 160 single herbs and 85 proprietary formulas, all designed to increase a better sense of health, wellness and purpose with their customers. "Having worked with herbs since 1979, we at Herb Pharm remain convinced that broad-spectrum liquid herbal extracts are the most effective way to administer herbs," says Ed Smith, Co-Founder, Herb Pharm.

"Brandie is the epitome of an active, healthy and socially conscious lifestyle," adds Dakota Rae, Founder & CEO of EQ, the influencer marketing agency that represents Wilkerson. "Working with Herb Pharm has been phenomenal and we look forward to creating innovative programs and collaborations for these like-minded leaders in their respective fields."

Herb Pharm, which aims to parlay over four decades of leadership within the Traditional Western Herbalism community into broader brand awareness, is excited to expand its reach with Brandie Wilkerson, a world-class, elite athlete who embodies their philosophy of health and wellness, connection to nature, high-quality performance and living in unison with Mother Earth.

"This partnership is a match made in heaven from the beginning", says Michael Edwards, Partner & VP Sales, with EQ. He adds "...when I first connected with Abigail and the Herb Pharm team, they were very excited and instantly recognized the value Brandie had and could add to their brand. There are so many symmetries across the board here between Brandie & Herb Pharm, we're really looking forward to this showing the world all the content and creativity throughout the year."

About Brandie Wilkerson

Brandie Wilkerson is the current women's World Beach Volleyball Silver Medalist and the first and only black woman to ever represent Canada at the Olympics. She made her Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games and left with an impressive Top Five performance, out of 24 teams. Brandie also competes on the famed AVP circuit in the US and won "Best Blocker" during the 2022 end-of-season awards. A true MVP in everything she touches, Brandie is the optimal whirlwind of world-class-athlete-meets-influencer with her broad range of highly engaged lifestyle content. In Canada, she is a leading voice for Gen Z & Millennials on racial and gender equality with her newly launched "Project Worthy". With the goal to increase representation in the sport she loves, Brandie created this scholarship to cover one year of club volleyball fees for up-and-coming Canadian BIPOC athletes. Brandie is a marketing dream come true and utilizes her position as a unicorn in Canadian sports to be a trailblazer for her generation and those that follow.

About Herb Pharm

At Herb Pharm, we help people take control of their wellness with the power of plants. We're the #1 brand of liquid herbal extracts† and we've been sharing the magic of plants for over 4 decades! We're a Certified B Corp and operate the world's first Regenerative Organic Certified® herb farm. As wellness allies, our mission is to help you tap into nature's support network with one of the broadest, highest-quality herbal collections. All of our liquid herbal extracts are broad-spectrum, swiftly absorbed, powerfully effective and crafted by expert herbalists.

About EQ

EQ is North America's fastest growing influencer marketing creative agency.

EQreative curates some of the world's first-of-their-kind brand collaborations, partnerships and content by intersecting all lanes of the social media ecosystem. Leading brands leverage us to multiply their digital footprint to build engaged, educated and entertained communities & audiences which turn online engagement into on & offline purchasing action.

EQreators is our talent division, representing a potent roster iconic New Age Celebrities, Athletes, Olympians, Influencers, YouTubers and TikTokers. This dynamic group splashes content across all social platforms. EQreators has both Influencers and Content Creators.

