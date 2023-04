Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2023) - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF) (OTCQX: SILEF) (FSE: 1P2) ("Silver Elephant" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Douglas M. Flett, J.D. to its board of directors. Douglas M. Flett, J.D. has been a Director of KWG Resource Inc. since 2006 and presently serves as Chairman of the Board. He has also been a Director of Tartisan Nickel Corp. since 2006 and is a member of the Compensation and Audit Committees for both companies. He is a past President and a Director of Fletcher Nickel Inc. and a past Director of Debut Diamonds Inc. Douglas M. Flett, J.D., graduated from the University of Windsor Law School in 1972 and was called to the (Ontario) Bar in 1974. He practiced law in his own corporate commercial law firm until 1996 when he retired from practising law for a career in the resource industry. He continues to be a member of the Law Society of Ontario. He has also completed the Rotman Institute of Corporate Directors SME Program.

Furthermore, the Company announces the appointment of Mr. Adrian Lupascu as the Company's VP of Exploration, effective April 24, 2023. Adrian is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He holds a bachelor's degree in geological engineering and a master's degree in geochemistry. As an accomplished geologist and engineer, he has more than 20 years of experience in mining exploration and development for nickel platinum-group-metals, other precious and base metals projects.

Adrian was previously with Glencore, Agnico Eagle, Goldcorp and Nyrstar. Adrian has hands-on skills which include managing onsite diamond drilling and production blasting, geological modeling, management of quality assurance/quality control standards, geochem laboratory work and community relationships.

About Silver Elephant Mining Corp.

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a premier silver mining and exploration company, with its flagship Pulacayo silver project in Bolivia. It also owns 100% of Mega Thermal Coal Corp and 39% of Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. ("Oracle"). Oracle has equity and royalty investments in nickel and vanadium mining companies.

Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John Lee

CEO

For more information about Silver Elephant, please contact Investor Relations:

+1.604.569.3661 ext. 101

info@silverelef.com / www.silverelef.com

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Reader Advisory

Certain statements contained in this or other news release, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the debt settlements, the terms of the debt settlements, and the completion of the debt settlements, among other things, and statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "targets", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding either of Silver Elephant's future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Silver Elephant's forward-looking statements. Silver Elephant believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the documents incorporated by reference herein are reasonable based on information available to it, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, although Silver Elephant has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Silver Elephant undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163017