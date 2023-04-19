Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Jetzt handeln!? – Breaking News und große Kurschance!? Der ultimative Durchbruch!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1EWWW | ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0 | Ticker-Symbol: ADS
Xetra
19.04.23
16:42 Uhr
161,86 Euro
-0,72
-0,44 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ADIDAS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADIDAS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
161,98162,0216:58
161,98162,0016:58
ACCESSWIRE
19.04.2023 | 16:38
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LA Kings Team up With Shoes That Fit to Distribute Over 200 Pairs of Adidas Sneakers to Students in Need in Los Angeles

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / AEG's LA Kings, together with?Shoes That Fit, an organization that outfits children in need with new shoes, distributed over 200 pairs of Adidas sneakers to students at Grant Elementary in Los Angeles, CA on April 17, 2023.

As part of the G.O.A.L.S. program sponsored by Blue Shield of California and supported by Adidas, the LA Kings Hockey Development Team, LA Kings Ice Crew, and mascot Bailey joined forces to distribute brand new shoes to students. Following the shoe distribution, students then had the chance to test out their new sneakers and participate in a ball hockey clinic led by the LA Kings Hockey Development team.

"We're so excited to once again partner with Shoes That Fit to provide children in our community with brand new shoes," said Jennifer Pope, ?SVP Community Relations and Hockey Development, LA Kings. "By providing these students with new shoes, an often-overlooked everyday item, we are hoping to build self-confidence, boost their physical activity, and increase their overall behavior."

The Kings Care Foundation has had a longstanding partnership with Shoes That Fit having donated over 1,000 pairs of athletic shoes to students in need over the past decade.

Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty by giving kids in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy.

The LA Kings G.O.A.L.S. program with Blue Shield of California equips children in Los Angeles with the practical skills and tools they need to lead healthy lives by championing Green solutions, Open outlooks, Active bodies, Local leaders, and Sharp minds. To learn more about the program, click here.

AEG, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, Press release picture

LA Kings Hockey Development Team and LA Kings Ice Crew help students put on their new shoes.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750144/LA-Kings-Team-up-With-Shoes-That-Fit-to-Distribute-Over-200-Pairs-of-Adidas-Sneakers-to-Students-in-Need-in-Los-Angeles

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.