LA Kings Team up With Shoes That Fit to Distribute Over 200 Pairs of Adidas Sneakers to Students in Need in Los Angeles

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / AEG's LA Kings, together with?Shoes That Fit, an organization that outfits children in need with new shoes, distributed over 200 pairs of Adidas sneakers to students at Grant Elementary in Los Angeles, CA on April 17, 2023.

As part of the G.O.A.L.S. program sponsored by Blue Shield of California and supported by Adidas, the LA Kings Hockey Development Team, LA Kings Ice Crew, and mascot Bailey joined forces to distribute brand new shoes to students. Following the shoe distribution, students then had the chance to test out their new sneakers and participate in a ball hockey clinic led by the LA Kings Hockey Development team.

"We're so excited to once again partner with Shoes That Fit to provide children in our community with brand new shoes," said Jennifer Pope, ?SVP Community Relations and Hockey Development, LA Kings. "By providing these students with new shoes, an often-overlooked everyday item, we are hoping to build self-confidence, boost their physical activity, and increase their overall behavior."

The Kings Care Foundation has had a longstanding partnership with Shoes That Fit having donated over 1,000 pairs of athletic shoes to students in need over the past decade.

Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty by giving kids in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy.

The LA Kings G.O.A.L.S. program with Blue Shield of California equips children in Los Angeles with the practical skills and tools they need to lead healthy lives by championing Green solutions, Open outlooks, Active bodies, Local leaders, and Sharp minds. To learn more about the program, click here.

LA Kings Hockey Development Team and LA Kings Ice Crew help students put on their new shoes.

