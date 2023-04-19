For enterprises seeking the productivity benefits of generative AI (GAI) without the massive financial, legal or compliance risks, content governance leader Acrolinx has introduced AI Enrich for Acrolinx, a new GAI module, and a first-of-its-kind enterprise-grade solution.

"Millions of employees are right now experimenting with generative AI, and they're learning a lot about its potential to create content, but very little of this experimentation is guided or sanctioned by their enterprises," said Volker Smid, CEO of Acrolinx. "When we first encountered ChatGPT, we immediately knew our customers would need another layer of protection against GAI risk before they could reap the benefits."

With generative AI capabilities now added to Acrolinx, enterprises can confidently and safely use generative AI as part of their larger content supply chain. With Acrolinx, any content, whether generated by humans or through GAI, is aligned with enterprise strategy, analyzed for performance by audience and objective, and continuously improved for the highest enterprise impact.

AI Enrich for Acrolinx allows companies to partition and train AI on their content and only their content, allowing employees to create new copy or improve how it performs. Without AI Enrich for Acrolinx, anyone creating content on behalf of an enterprise could inadvertently "assimilate" material that includes off-brand, biased, offensive, unsubstantiated, or noncompliant language, putting their organization at financial or legal risk.

With an enterprise-grade solution, experimentation with GAI can be encouraged and accelerated. Because an enterprise can govern which content collections are used to safely and securely train and retrain their generative AI, their expanding base of source material is effectively preconditioned. Subsequent responses to employee questions and requests to generate new content using GAI are always insulated from random and potentially risky external sources.

"Acrolinx customers will be able to train generative AI models on their very best content, segment it by intended use and target audience, and generate or improve audience-focused content with just a few clicks," added Smid. "We remain focused on using AI wisely, both to improve the quality and ongoing performance of content and to ensure its use in GAI is governed with enterprise rigor."

See AI Enrich in action and submit an application for Acrolinx's beta program today at acrolinx.com.

About Acrolinx

Acrolinx is an AI-powered software that improves the quality and effectiveness of enterprise content. Acrolinx customers increase their content's value by streamlining its creation, governing it against established writing guidelines, and improving its impact over time. Acrolinx helps Fortune 2000 companies, like IBM, Google, and Microsoft, eliminate editorial bottlenecks, quality issues, budget overruns, and compliance risks from their content supply chain.

