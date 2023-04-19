Wowledge Launches the World's First Progressive Knowledge Platform of Actionable HR Practices

Empowering HR Pioneers Who Are Building and Advancing Modern People Programs

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Wowledge today officially launched the world's first progressive knowledge platform driven by experts to empower HR Pioneers who are building and advancing modern people programs. At Wowledge.com, members enjoy access to level-specific actionable practices, step-by-step guides, tools, templates, and insights to accelerate the implementation of key HR programs and processes.

Purpose-built for lean HR teams, Wowledge delivers the expertise needed to evaluate, build, and advance modern people programs. Members can access curated content from HR experts in the form of level-based topic packages, which can be reviewed on-demand, based on the specific needs of the company. Practices progress from core to advanced to emerging, meeting both the company's current and desired levels of sophistication.

The launch follows an extensive multi-month private beta phase where more than 50 companies and individuals participated.

"As the COO of a tech startup where I wear many hats, I have to admit that there were times when I felt like the HR responsibilities we faced as a company were insurmountable. However, that's changing with Wowledge, which is allowing us to accelerate our HR programs, saving us a significant amount of time and money," said Lizabeth Murphy, Chief Operating Officer at Solospace, one of Wowledge's early-stage participants.

The following topic packages and guides are available at launch:

HR Strategy

Organizational Design

Workforce Planning

Recruiting Strategy and Sourcing

Leadership Development

Learning and Development

Career Development

Performance Management

Succession Management

Strategic Change Management

Talent Strategy

Talent Management Strategy

Workforce Segmentation

HR Metrics and Reporting

Topics planned for later in 2023 include Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Coaching and Mentoring, Executive Transitions, and Organization Development, among others being added on an ongoing basis.

Curated Up-to-Date Leading Practices Developed by HR Consulting and Field Experts

Wowledge combines the expertise of a big HR consultancy with the agility of an on-demand service to offer a new way for HR professionals to gain the necessary know-how to implement effective programs. Wowledge was founded in 2022 by two seasoned entrepreneurs with a combined 65 years of experience in management consulting, corporate human resources, executive leadership, and technology startups, Carlos Larracilla and Charles Goretsky, who most recently spent a decade in leading roles at the top consultancy firm Deloitte. They have partnered with other HR experts to develop and curate best practices in each key area of HR, leveraging Wowledge's collaborative model and platform.

"We want to level the playing field and break through the 'knowledge disparity' that lean HR teams endure, enabling them to take the power of expertise into their own hands to develop and implement strategic HR practices more efficiently," said Larracilla, co-founder and CEO of Wowledge.

Inclusive Pricing to Accommodate the Pressing Priorities of HR Pioneers

Wowledge's goal is to enable lean HR teams to advance all of their key people programs. For some HR professionals, this might represent a few priority practice areas throughout the year; for HR leaders responsible for overall strategy, this might entail managing multiple initiatives at a time while involving team members in targeted HR practices. Individual memberships are offered at two levels. "Select" members can join for $360/year (equating to only $30 per month) and "Pro" members at $720/year, enabling them to select five- and 12-topic packages, respectively, as well as access open content within the platform, with the added ability to invite a number of teammates as free "Access" members.

For additional information on Wowledge and to sign up, visit https://wowledge.com.

About Wowledge

Wowledge is the on-demand expertise partner for HR Pioneers who are building and advancing modern people programs. Members enjoy access to up-to-date topic packages comprised of level-specific actionable practices, step-by-step guides, tools, templates, and insights to accelerate the implementation of key HR programs and processes.

We are on a joint mission, partnering with HR Pioneers to make a difference in nurturing an engaged diverse workforce.

Join the movement at https://wowledge.com.

