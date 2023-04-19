Athos Therapeutics Announces Research Collaboration with the University of Ioannina to Advance the Field of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Athos to perform molecular and computational analyses of patient biomaterials from de-identified Inflammatory Bowel Disease patient samples from the Faculty of Medicine, School of Health Sciences and the Division of Gastroenterology at the University Hospital of Ioannina based in Ioannina, Greece.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Athos Therapeutics, Inc. ("Athos"), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of artificial intelligence-based precision small molecule therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases and cancer, announced today a systems biology and computational collaboration for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) with the Division of Gastroenterology at the University of Ioannina Medical School.

Athos will perform high throughput transcriptomic and proteomic analyses using blood plasma and biopsy tissues from up to 300 de-identified Ioannina Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease patients. The Athos computational and machine learning platform will then interrogate the molecular results and correlate them to detailed clinical information including the patient's age, sex, disease location, prior treatments, and status.

"Prof. Katsanos is a world expert on Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and we are happy to collaborate with his clinical research team at the University of Ioannina," said Dimitrios Iliopoulos, PhD, MBA, President & CEO. "Given that IBD is a highly heterogeneous disease, the molecular characterization of patients from different countries is a key part of precision drug development."

"We are excited to collaborate with Dr. Iliopoulos and the Athos team in this important scientific endeavor to characterize IBD patients in the molecular multi-omic level, aiming to develop precision therapeutics that are more effective, having less side effects for IBD patients," said Prof. Katsanos.

About Athos Therapeutics

The Mission of Athos Therapeutics is to develop first-in-class medications that will significantly impact the lives of patients with autoimmune disorders, chronic inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The Athos drug development platform begins with the interrogation of high-quality patient samples and data sourced from premier global hospital systems. Athos identifies novel drug targets (hubs) by integrating clinical and molecular datasets into the biological network of a disease (the disease interactome) and matches them to its small molecule computational chemistry platform. At Athos, we aim to disentangle the complexity of autoimmune and cancer biology by evaluating disease heterogeneity at the molecular level and develop precision-medicine therapeutics by implementing a systems biology approach and stratifying patients into specific molecular subtypes. Our analytical platform includes the Athos data lake, singular well-established omics workflows, and an integrative deep machine learning engine. The co-founders of Athos include the medicinal chemist behind two multi-billion-dollar FDA-approved drugs (Xtandi & Erleada), one of the founders of Kite Pharma (acquired for $12B), and the discoverer of the miR-124 drug target, currently in a Phase III IBD trial. Along with ATH-063, the Company's lead drug compound for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, the Athos pipeline includes small molecule approaches for various autoimmune disease and cancer.



Additional information about Athos Therapeutics can be found at https://athostx.com/

Contact:

Athos Therapeutics, Inc.

Keith Hoffman, PhD, Chief Business Officer

khoffman@athostx.com

SOURCE: Athos Therapeutics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/749914/Athos-Therapeutics-Announces-Research-Collaboration-with-the-University-of-Ioannina-to-Advance-the-Field-of-Inflammatory-Bowel-Disease