Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Jetzt handeln!? – Breaking News und große Kurschance!? Der ultimative Durchbruch!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 911443 | ISIN: US9113631090 | Ticker-Symbol: UR3
Tradegate
19.04.23
15:58 Uhr
347,10 Euro
-5,90
-1,67 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED RENTALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED RENTALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
345,10346,4018:45
345,10346,4018:45
ACCESSWIRE
19.04.2023 | 17:50
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

United Rentals, Inc.: Why It's Important for Rental Providers to be 5S Certified

Originally Published on ForConstructionPros.com

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Safety and efficiency have significant impact on employees' and customers' experience. Being 5S certified is one way to signal to rental customers that your company is committed to operational efficiency and their well-being.

The efficiency and safety of rental providers matter customers. These factors have significant impact on their experience, affecting the condition of the equipment they rent and perhaps even the price customers pay. Being 5S certified is one way to signal to rental customers that your company is committed to operational efficiency and their well-being.

5S at United Rentals

At United Rentals, 5S is not a one-time activity to clean the shop. It is a component of the company's "safety first and always" culture, which is instilled in every employee.

Continue reading

United Rentals, Inc., Wednesday, April 19, 2023, Press release picture

Adhering to 5S principles allows companies to become safer and more efficient. Photo courtesy of ForConstructionPros.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from United Rentals, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: United Rentals, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/united-rentals-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: United Rentals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750174/Why-Its-Important-for-Rental-Providers-to-be-5S-Certified

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.