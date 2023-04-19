Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.04.2023
ACCESSWIRE
19.04.2023 | 17:50
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Taproot Foundation: Strategies To Mobilize Your Social Media Followers Around a Cause

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Taproot Foundation

Wednesday, April 26 at 1 PM ET / 12 PM CT / 11 MT / 10 PT

Register Now

Almost 5 billion people spend 2.5 hours per day on social media-and your organization has less than a split second to grab their attention. How do you move people from scrolling past you, to actually listening, then caring about your cause, and finally joining in your effort to make a difference?

Attend our webinar on Wednesday, April 26, at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT, where we will discuss targeted strategies for social media content creation, including:

  1. Sharing stories of your community members
  2. Using basic video and photo editing tools
  3. Crafting achievable calls to action to mobilize your followers

Register now to join this free webinar -and bring a friend! We appreciate your support in spreading the word that this webinar, and all of Taproot's programs for social change organizations, is completely free.

Access to this webinar and the Taproot Plus pro bono platform are completely free of cost for nonprofits, public schools, and fiscally social good organizations in the US, UK, EU, Canada, and India. Select Taproot Plus services are also accessible to US-based small businesses.

Taproot Foundation, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Taproot Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Taproot Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/taproot-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Taproot Foundation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750180/Strategies-To-Mobilize-Your-Social-Media-Followers-Around-a-Cause

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
