The FDJ Group (Paris:FDJ) is rated by Moody's ESG Solutions, a provider of environmental, social and governance (ESG) assessments and data.

For 2022, it received a rating of 72/100, stable compared to the previous year.1 This rating confirms FDJ's position among the best-performing companies with regard to extra-financial criteria and reflects the relevance of the Group's CSR policy.

Thus, FDJ ranks 20th out of almost 5,000 companies worldwide monitored by Moody's ESG Solutions. In the Hotels, Leisure and Services sector, made up of 44 international companies, which includes gambling players, FDJ is No. 1 in the rankings for the 5th year in a row.

The Group got 67/100 on environmental criteria, 74/100 on social criteria, and 71/100 in terms of governance; these results are significantly above averages in the Hotels, Leisure and Services sector, at 34/100, 34/100 and 47/100 respectively.

About La Française des Jeux (FDJ Group)

France's leading gaming operator and one of the industry leaders worldwide, FDJ offers responsible gaming to the general public in the form of lottery games (draws and instant games), sports betting (through its ParionsSport point de vente et ParionsSport en ligne brands) and poker. FDJ's performance is driven by a large portfolio of iconic brands, the #1 local sales network in France, a growing market, and recurring investments. The Group implements a strategy of innovation to increase the attractiveness of its gaming and service offering across all distribution channels, with a responsible gaming experience.

FDJ Group is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A FDJ.PA) and is part of the SBF 120, Euronext 100, Euronext Vigeo 20, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro indices.

For more information, visit www.groupefdj.com

1 Moody's has stopped publishing its letter ranking associated to its corporate rating. As a reminder, FDJ's rating was A1+ for 2021.

