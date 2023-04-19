NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Subsea 7 (96/23)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Subsea 7 S.A. (Subsea 7) held April 18, 2023, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of NOK 3.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of NOK 1.00 per share. The Ex-date is April 20, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Subsea 7 (SUBC, SUBCN). For further details please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1135993