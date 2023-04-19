Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Jetzt handeln!? – Breaking News und große Kurschance!? Der ultimative Durchbruch!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889539 | ISIN: LU0075646355 | Ticker-Symbol: SOC
Tradegate
18.04.23
10:54 Uhr
10,665 Euro
+0,035
+0,33 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
SUBSEA 7 SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUBSEA 7 SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,43510,54018:46
10,48510,52518:46
GlobeNewswire
19.04.2023 | 17:58
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Subsea 7 (96/23)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Subsea 7 S.A. (Subsea 7) held April 18,
2023, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of NOK 3.00 per share in
addition to an ordinary dividend of NOK 1.00 per share. The Ex-date is April
20, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of
options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Subsea 7 (SUBC, SUBCN). 

For further details please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1135993
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.