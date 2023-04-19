Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.04.2023
WKN: A2JSDZ | ISIN: FR0013357621 | Ticker-Symbol: 2WSA
Frankfurt
19.04.23
08:02 Uhr
43,600 Euro
-0,450
-1,02 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
19.04.2023 | 18:23
54 Leser
WAVESTONE: Eligibility of Wavestone shares for PEA-PME scheme

Wavestone confirms that it complies with all of the PEA-PME eligibility criteria* in accordance with the
L.221-32-2 article of the French Monetary and Financial Code.

Accordingly, Wavestone shares remain eligible for incorporation into PEA-PME accounts which benefit from the same tax benefits as traditional equity savings plans (PEA).

* To be eligible for the PEA-PME scheme (equity savings plan for the financing of SMEs and ETIs), shares must have been issued by a company whose market capitalization was less than 1 billion euros at the close of at least one of the four fiscal years preceding the reference year, of which no legal person holds more than 25% of its capital, which employs less than 5,000 employees with revenue of less than 1.5 billion euros or a total balance sheet of less than 2 billion euros. These eligibility-threshold criteria must be assessed on the basis that the Company may eventually become part of a Group.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large organizations in their most critical transformations, with the aim of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. This is anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in our overarching values, known as "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on 4,000 employees across Europe, Asia, and the United States, and is a leading global consultancy.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris, is recognized as a Great Place to Work®, and ranked in Forbes's World Best Management Consulting Firms 2022 List.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Justine Brosset
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-79418-wavestone_eligibilite-pea-pme_230419-en.pdf

