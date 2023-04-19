Well Sayed Labs Launches New Alpha Pharaoh Flavors

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Health and fitness startup Well Sayed Labs has announced the launch of the newest flavors in its all-natural supplement for athletes, Alpha Pharaoh Preworkout. The company will offer Fruit Punch, Blueberry Lemonade, Watermelon Burst, and Egyptian Fruits. The last is a nod to the company's Egyptian origins and is a mix of tangerines, oranges, and mangos grown in Egypt.

The company feels that releasing the new flavors has the potential to attract new customers who are looking for a different taste experience. By expanding the range of flavors available, Well Sayed Labs hopes to reach a broader audience and increase sales and brand awareness. The company believes that these new flavors will keep existing customers engaged and interested in the product, encouraging them to continue purchasing Alpha Pharaoh Preworkout and even recommend it to others, with the goal of building a strong and dedicated customer base.

Alpha Pharaoh Preworkout hopes to differentiate itself from its competitors by continuing to expand its product offerings. By offering unique and innovative flavor options, Well Sayed Labs can stand out in the market and potentially attract customers who are looking for something different or more exciting than what is currently available from other brands.

The company is committed to quality, and every new flavor is crafted from all-natural ingredients. Alpha Pharaoh has no food coloring or dyes and has been lab-tested and third-party verified. The products are manufactured in the US in an FDA-registered facility which is also GMP certified.

Alpha Pharaoh was designed to provide additional support to athletes such as CrossFit enthusiasts, weightlifters, and anyone looking to build muscle and maintain a healthy fitness level. It is crafted from 13 natural ingredients, including Beta Alanine and Tart Cherry extract. The product is additive-free and aims to prevent muscle fatigue and soreness, accelerate muscle recovery time, and provide an extra boost of energy and focus.

Founder and CEO Sharif Sayed says that Alpha Pharaoh pays tribute to his Egyptian heritage and his goal was to incorporate the strength and power of the ancient pharaohs into the brand. "We believe in being dependable, consistent, and empowering," Sayed says. "We seek to deliver a quality product while treating customers with respect and honesty, empowering them to achieve their fitness goals."

Well Sayed Labs is celebrating the release of its new flavors by offering customers a limited-time 25% discount with its subscription program. "We know that our target audience typically consists of those who pursue fitness while also working full-time," Sayed states. "We're dedicated to offering convenience for our customers, so we're pleased to offer a 'set it and forget it' subscription service, ensuring that our customers receive the supplements they want right to their door every month."

He adds that the company has experienced a great deal of engagement from its customers since its inception in January 2023 (CORRECT DATE IF WRONG). "Our goal is to become the leading provider of premium health and fitness products," Sayed affirms. "We plan to achieve this in five years by continuously innovating, developing quality products that meet customer needs, and growing our global reach. We are confident that with hard work and dedication we will be able to meet our objectives and continue driving innovation within the health and fitness industry for many more years to come."

