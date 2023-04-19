NavSav Insurance Names Matt James as SVP of Sales, USA

James to oversee all personal and commercial sales operations as NavSav continues to grow.

BEAUMONT, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / NavSav Insurance is thrilled to announce the appointment of Matt James as the new Senior Vice President of Sales. With over 15+ years of leadership experience in insurance and financial services, James brings a wealth of expertise to NavSav. "I could not imagine a more exciting and impactful time for Matt to join our leadership team," said CEO Brent Walters of the addition. "Matt has an exceptional focus for the customer-centric sales culture we are developing at NavSav Insurance. I know we will do great things together."

Matt James, NavSav

James assumes the role of Senior Vice President of Sales today for both personal and commercial lines of business for all of NavSav. He will creatively drive all sales initiatives, most critical to the company's growth and management. Matt's previous experience is punctuated by multiple sales awards, leadership acknowledgments and countless successful initiatives. NavSav will thrive from his shared insights and assessment of opportunities for the company as they continue to chart a path forward.

As a sales organization, NavSav remains focused on efficient and results-driven processes that will lead to long-term sustainable growth. Adaptation to the evolving workplace and creating team structures that will take NavSav to the next level continues to be the focus of this fast-growing company. "Matt has a passion for helping others achieve their potential, as evidenced by his successful leadership of more than a decade-plus at Allstate," said John Uminski, COO at NavSav. "He will bring this same energy and drive to his new role at NavSav Insurance, where he will be responsible for leading our sales teams to extraordinary new heights."

NavSav continues to expand across the U.S. with a new wave of acquisitions this quarter and expanded markets coming this May. Please join us in welcoming Matt James to the NavSav Insurance family. We look forward to the energy and expertise he will bring to our expanding organization.

