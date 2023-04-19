Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2023) - ELEVATE, a California-based recreational and medical marijuana dispensary, is excited to announce the event details for the upcoming holiday, 4/20. The celebration will be open to the public at all three of their retail locations in and around Los Angeles.

ELEVATE's 4/20 event will be a celebration of all things cannabis. Attendees can expect complimentary food throughout the day, numerous raffles, and take-home goodie bags full of items from popular cannabis brands, including but not limited to Lowell, Gelato, STIIIZY, Kiva, Fresh Flower, Punch, and PlugPlay.

"We couldn't be more excited for this year's 4/20 celebrations at ELEVATE. This will be the biggest 4/20 event we've done, and we're excited to celebrate with our communities. We can't wait to welcome everyone to our favorite holiday festivities," Kevin Krivitsky, ELEVATE's owner, explained.

Each ELEVATE dispensary will also be running 4/20 deals for in-store and delivery purchases.

The contact details and location information for each ELEVATE dispensary are:

Elevate Dispensary Woodland Hills

20010 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91364

(818) 835-9525

Elevate Dispensary Los Angeles

8018 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 424-4788

Elevate Dispensary South Los Angeles

10401 S Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90003

(323) 455-0970

About ELEVATE Weed Dispensary

ELEVATE is a compassionate company that provides their community with safe access to cannabis products for healing and wellness. ELEVATE's mission is to educate and provide an elevated experience for our customers and community. And with that, to create a place where people feel safe and comfortable exploring the healing possibilities of this plant medicine with the guidance of knowledgeable professionals.

Media Contact:

Leslie Arellano, leslie@elevatecannabiscompany.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163038