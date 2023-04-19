Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.04.2023
ACCESSWIRE
19.04.2023 | 21:02
120 Leser
Thank You Bath & Body Works Associates for Making a Difference

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, Press release picture

This National Volunteer Appreciation Week, we extend a special thank you to all of the Bath & Body Works associates across Gingham Nation for contributing their time and talent to support and enrich communities across the globe!

For more than 30 years, Bath & Body Works has been dedicated to improving the communities where they do business and are focused on making a positive di?erence in the lives of our associates, our customers and our community. Since 2018, Bath & Body Works has partnered with Besa, a Columbus, Ohio-based nonprofit that makes giving back easy, to engage more than 1,800 associates in nearly 10,000 volunteer hours and $250,000 worth in community impact. In 2022, associate volunteer projects at Bath & Body Works increased by 25% and volunteer hours increased by 47%.

Visit bbwinc.com to learn more about how we're making a difference.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bath & Body Works on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bath & Body Works
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bath-body-works
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bath & Body Works

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750226/Thank-You-Bath-Body-Works-Associates-for-Making-a-Difference

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
