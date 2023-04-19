Thank You Bath & Body Works Associates for Making a Difference

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Bath & Body Works
This National Volunteer Appreciation Week, we extend a special thank you to all of the Bath & Body Works associates across Gingham Nation for contributing their time and talent to support and enrich communities across the globe!
For more than 30 years, Bath & Body Works has been dedicated to improving the communities where they do business and are focused on making a positive di?erence in the lives of our associates, our customers and our community. Since 2018, Bath & Body Works has partnered with Besa, a Columbus, Ohio-based nonprofit that makes giving back easy, to engage more than 1,800 associates in nearly 10,000 volunteer hours and $250,000 worth in community impact. In 2022, associate volunteer projects at Bath & Body Works increased by 25% and volunteer hours increased by 47%.
