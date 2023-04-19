Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties - New Homes Division: Top Luxury Atlanta Realtors of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Luxury Collection and Luxury New Home Communities by Lori Lane Featured in Collective Spring Edition

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Luxury Collection of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties releases its Spring 2023 Issue of The Collective Atlanta and The Collective Mountain and Lake, their exclusive digital magazines. Led by Lori Lane, President, New Homes Division and Executive Luxury Strategist Globally, the Luxury Collection team continues to seek new and innovative ways to raise the bar in luxury real estate marketing.

"I am proud to present the Spring 2023 Issue of The Collective Atlanta and The Collective Mountain and Lake," said Lane. "We strive to provide the public with a sense of inspiration through captivating imagery and I would like to thank our incredible agents who represent these gorgeous listings and our national affiliates for sharing their beautiful properties with us to be included in this issue."

In both the Atlanta and the Mountain and Lakes editions, you will find Atlanta's most extraordinary listings as well as our stunning luxury new home communities which offer an array of spectacular new home. Berkshire Hathaway Homes Services Georgia Properties is pleased to acknowledge that in 2022, their luxury market share continued to rise with a 395% total sales volume increase and a 386% total sales unit increase since 2015. It's numbers like these that have established Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties as a leader in luxury real estate not only in Atlanta but also worldwide.

"Lori and her team are trendsetters when it comes to luxury real estate marketing," said DeAnn Golden, President and CEO Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. "The Collective Atlanta is another clear example of how their creativity and innovation provides our sales associates with the cutting-edge tools needed to better market their listings. This is a huge asset for our company and further sets us apart as we continue to redefine the world of luxury real estate."

Click here to read the Spring 2023 Issue of The Collective Atlanta.

Click here to read the Spring 2023 Issue of The Collective Mountain and Lake.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Luxury Collection

Luxury Collection is an award-winning division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties led by Lori Lane, who is best known for the award-winning black and white Luxury Collection marketing campaign created and launched in 2015. Under Lane's leadership, Luxury Collection sales have seen an increase of 269% in market share. Year after year, Luxury Collection continues to set the standard in the marketing and selling of luxury properties throughout the Metro Atlanta area. Backed by the power of one of the most respected brands in the world, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is globally recognized for redefining luxury real estate. Through an extensive and innovative marketing strategy, Luxury Collection associates receive the most advanced marketing and technological resources, along with access to the vast global and local Berkshire Hathaway network, generating to more leads and closings for Luxury Collection listings.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties has redefined luxury real estate in Metro Atlanta with the introduction of our Elegance campaign in 2015. This lifestyle-driven approach incorporated iconic fashion, and an exclusive black-and-white aesthetic ultimately adopted by national. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties initiated an experiential marketing collaborating with SCAD, resulting in numerous awards including the first real estate firm to win the highly acclaimed "MAX Award" (Marketing-Award-for-Excellence). The campaigns feature fresh looks that are complemented by additional components that engage the five senses. This innovative campaign was promoted with a significant multi-channel advertising program including print magazine, digital advertising, billboards and exclusive luxury events.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia New Homes Division

The New Homes Division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties represents some of the most respected builders and developers in the Greater Atlanta area. The division is run and created by Lori Lane, President of the New Homes Division and backed by one of the most respected brands in the world. Lane also acts as Managing Broker and oversees the on-site sales and marketing for each community. Over the years, Lane and her team have created award-winning strategies for the marketing and selling of new construction and have won hundreds of awards that celebrate outstanding achievement and excellence in home building, marketing, and personal achievement.

Lori Lane, President of Georgia Properties New Homes Division, is known for building the highly successful New Homes Division, establishing herself as a powerhouse in the new home construction industry representing some of the most respected builders and developers in the Greater Atlanta area.

Lori Lane 's Instagram Profile collaborates with both Luxury Collection and New Homes becoming the leader in reach for Georgia Real Estate with 40k Followers, 30K+ Reel Interactions, 43K+ Content Interactions, 171% Growth in the past 90 days and 55K+ Accounts reaching with the top city being Atlanta. Lane's innovative marketing techniques is revolutionizing new home and luxury real estate sales and marketing and continues to make a lasting impact on Atlanta's real estate industry.

Contact Info:

Name: New Homes Division - Lori Lane of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties

Email: newhomes@bhhsgeorgia.com

Organization: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties

Address: 100 Mansell Court East Suite 115, Roswell, Georgia 30076

Phone: (678) 352-3314

Website: https://newhomesdivisionga.com

SOURCE: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties - New Homes Division

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/750250/Top-Luxury-Atlanta-Realtors-of-Berkshire-Hathaway-HomeServices-Georgia-Properties-Luxury-Collection-and-Luxury-New-Home-Communities-by-Lori-Lane-Featured-in-Collective-Spring-Edition