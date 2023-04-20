Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed BuyK (BYK) on April 20, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BYK/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





As a blockchain-based e-commerce platform for B2B users, BuyK (BYK) pays fair compensation to users who have made certain contributions within the platform, and aims to fundamentally solve the problem of the gap between the rich and the poor due to unstable profit structure. Its native token BYK was listed on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on April 20, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing BuyK

The value of the Indonesian e-commerce market has grown rapidly, recording an average annual growth rate of 21%. It is predicted to reach $83 billion by 2025.

BuyK brings innovative changes to the logistics business model by introducing blockchain to the existing overseas direct purchase logistics platform, fair compensation to users who have made certain contributions within the platform, and expanding its position as a participant in the platform rather than as a one-sided platform lender. It wants to fundamentally solve the problem that existed in the relationship between the platform and the user.

The distribution procedure is complicated and requires additional exchange fees for use by consumers in other countries. However, BuyK can solve problems such as exchange rates through BYK token. In addition, the token paid by the buyer for the purchase is safely escrowed to the smart contract and paid to the producer upon confirmation of the purchase after delivery, so users can trust and trade products directly.

Furthermore, it can provide sufficient motivation for global sellers targeting the Indonesian market and contribute to the expansion of the ecosystem. It is expected that the ecosystem will be able to grow sufficiently by creating a global shopping market online and quickly expanding its scope to overseas markets.

There's also a blockchain-based ticketing system through which users can view all public performances on the main page and purchase tickets. The contents of the performance are classified according to the category designated by the seller, and the desired performance can be found through search, and information on tickets or performances held by users can be found on the user page.

About BYK Token

BYK is the native token of BuyK Platform, it's basically used for B2B settlement for the seller's settlement and purchase of performance tickets, and is a utility token used for specific transactions and rewards within the platform. Users can obtain rewards for ecosystem participation such as block creation, advertisement viewing, comment participation, likes, referrals, etc.

Based on BEP-20, BYK has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 2% is allocated to advisors, 2.5% is allocated to strategic partners, 21% is provided for token sale, 4.5% is allocated to the funder and team, 10% is provided for reward, 20% will be used for marketing, and the remaining 40% is allocated for the ecosystem.

BYK token was listed on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on April 20, 2023, investors who are interested in BuyK can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

