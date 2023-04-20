INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: The Battery Show Europe 2023 Focuses on Reaching Europe's Full Potential in Sustainable, Competitive, High Performance Battery Manufacturing

Notable brands include speakers from Siemens, ALDI, BloombergNEF, McKinsey, Münster University, GM, among others

STUTTGART, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Battery Show Europe, co-located with the Electric and & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo as the world's largest trade show connecting the European and international advanced battery and EV/HEV tech community, returns May 23-25 at the Messe Stuttgart in Stuttgart, Germany. The 2023 edition will feature 100+ speakers across 3 tracks with nearly 40 hours of education. Each day will feature high profile keynotes, thought leaders from top OEMs across 10 interactive panel discussions and address new markets including: EV mining applications, electrode production, energy storage solutions and recycling.

Opening day will keynote a conversation on Europe's Roadmap to a Competitive and Sustainable Battery Industry to set the theme for the event, hosting panel discussion across global battery leaders with: Torsten Freund, Battery Passport Head of Project Management and Global Battery Alliance, Ilka von Dalwigk, Policy Manager at InnoEnergy and global German grocery chain leader ALDI.

"Germany is synonymous with car manufacturing. Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Volkswagen all came from Germany, with Stuttgart the birthplace of two of the leading automobile manufacturers and to this day remains the center of the industry," says Rob Shelton, Event Director, The Battery Show Europe. "We are keen to offer conversations that reaffirm Europe and Germany's position as leaders in the market as Europe continues to scale and discover new innovations and advancements to propel global impact forward. The education is carefully curated across every pertinent topic imaginable to battery and EV in a compact three-day conference schedule. The brands and speakers on-stage are world renowned experts and key players moving European battery forward in the epicenter of production, Germany."

The EV industry is valued at over $250 billion globally and over 6 million plug-in EVs are sold per year. With Europe alone being responsible for 2.3 million plug-in electric vehicle registrations, the Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Conference will host an array of education and cater to more than 10,000 attendees and over 770 suppliers at the event this May, eager to drive the industry forward.

Notable speakers set to take the stage during conference include:

Dr. Michal V. Wolkin, Director of Battery Investments Technology Acceleration and Commercialization, General Motors

Markus Birkhan, Head of Vertical Battery Germany, Siemens AG

Sebastian Wolf, Head of Operations Battery Cell, PowerCo

Dr. Esther Quintanilla, Global Automotive Strategic Mobility Leader, Dow Mobility Science

Volker Schumann, General Manager for Battery Sales, Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH

Andreas Weiglein, Vice President Operations, SVOLT

Yann Vincent, CEO, Automotive Cells Company

Dr. Jeff Chamberlain, CEO and Co-Founder, Volta Energy Technologies

Dr. Dirk Abendroth, CEO, CustomCells

Dr. Vincent Luvinage, CEO, OneD Battery Sciences

Dr. Jan-Marc Luchies, COO, OneD Battery Sciences

Speakers will cover key current and trending topics across verticals including sustainability; AI & intelligence; policy and regulations; next-generation lithium and li-ion; silicon anode and sodium innovation; evolution of battery chemistry; electrode manufacturing; gigafactory ecosystems; grid scale storage; global electric and hybrid medium & heavy-duty vehicles; as well as commercial vehicle development including electric powertrains and much more.

The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Conference have also partnered with Battery Associates to further promote sustainable battery innovation in Europe. Delegates will be able to attend a pre-conference workshop BatteryMBA Masterclass on May 22, as well as meet the team to learn more throughout the Conference. Topics will highlight: Electrification of the Off-Road Vehicle Market, Battery Safety Training, Battery & EV Thermal Management and Next Generation Battery Technologies.

The Event Preview Guide is now live, providing the latest information about The Battery Show Europe 2023 including:

Highlighted Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview

Must-See Show Features

Floor Plan & Exhibitor News

Travel & Transportation Info

"Battery Show Europe 2023 is a unique gathering of battery-industry intelligence. North America-based battery/EV production is currently in high gear, particularly after being supercharged by the IRA legislation last summer. The European side of the industry has been watching and formulating its best response. Meanwhile, we all watch China. Battery Show Europe will see the industry's best minds come together and address these and other important issues," says Michael Anderson, Editor for Battery Technology Online.

The Battery Show Europe is currently at capacity waitlist for any new additional exhibitors. To register to attend The Battery Show Europe please visit: www.thebatteryshow.eu.

