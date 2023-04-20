Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed FLEX Coin (FLEX) on March 22, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FLEX/USDT trading pair is officially available for trading now.

OPNX is a Hong-Kong headquartered crypto and claims trading exchange. Its native token FLEX Coin (FLEX) was listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on March 22, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing OPNX



Open Exchange (OPNX) is the world's first crypto exchange for trading spot, futures and claims all on one platform.

OPNX is built for the 20 million+ users who currently have $20 billion of claims trapped in the bankruptcy proceedings of fallen crypto platforms. OPNX launched on April 3, 2023 with crypto spot and futures trading. Soon, claimants will be able to register their claims and access liquidity by selling them directly into crypto on orderbooks or utilize them as collateral for crypto futures trading.

About FLEX Token

FLEX Coin (FLEX) is the native token of the OPNX ecosystem. The team has designed incentives leading to a strong demand for FLEX, including burning FLEX with some of OPNX's profits to reduce supply. There are many use cases for FLEX, including paying for transaction fees on OPNX, reducing trading fees on OPNX, and soon much more.

In 2019, 70 million FLEX Coins were issued to traders on the CoinFLEX platform (OPNX's predecessor) through Trade Driven Mining, where traders were paid FLEX based on

their daily trading volume. (There was no ICO for FLEX or any sale to private investors in the form of pre-sale.) The remaining 30 million FLEX coins were reserved for the company's treasury.

FLEX token was listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on March 22, 2023, investors who are interested in CoinFLEX can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

