Claim Your ERC Recovery has launched an expanded pandemic relief eligibility assessment to help employers to claim their rebates before the program's deadline.

Bayonne, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - Using a CPA team dedicated exclusively to completing Employee Retention Credit (ERC) applications, Claim Your ERC Recovery has launched a new, fast eligibility assessment in addition to its rebate application service that is open to any US-based business that had staff on the payroll during the recent pandemic.

More information about the specialist CPA team, fast eligibility assessment, and rebate application process can be found at https://claimyourercrecovery.com.

Claim Your ERC Recovery Expands Pandemic Relief Tax Credit Application Service

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/162823_3bd21718e40a182b_001full.jpg

The new eligibility test asks only 10 simple questions, carries no cost or obligation, and does not require any proprietary business information. The assessment is available to any employer that had between 5 and 500 W-2 employees on the payroll during 2020 and 2021, including startups, new businesses founded during the pandemic, and non-profit organizations.

With the most recent changes to the ERC program's rebates, Claim Your ERC Recovery can now help employers claim up to $26,000 per employee, with no upper limit on funding. This money is a reimbursement from the federal government for wages paid during the pandemic. It is not a loan or deferral and never requires repayment.

The new eligibility assessment can also help employers to qualify if they have already received loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), or have already claimed rebates for 2020. The assessment can also provide no-cost estimates on the amount of funding a business may have available, though these are estimates only.

After completing the eligibility assessment, qualifying employers will receive a link to a 15 Minute Refund program, which is offered by the ERC CPA team. This rebate application service guarantees every employer their allowable rebate from the federal government with a time commitment of 15 minutes or less from the business owner.

The entire program is provided with no up-front fees to allow equal access to all employers. No business will be charged until after it has received a rebate amount and if it does not receive a rebate, for any reason, it will not be charged at all.

More information about the rebate, fast eligibility assessment, and 15 Minute Refund program can be found at https://claimyourercrecovery.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Michael O'Reilly

Email: askmike@claimyourercrecovery.com

Organization: Claim Your ERC Recovery, LLC

Address: 104 W 16th St, Bayonne, NJ 07002, United States

Website: https://claimyourercrecovery.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162823