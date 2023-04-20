To strengthen and expand its market position in the asset-backed securities (ABS) area, BearingPoint is taking over, through an asset deal transaction, the securitization business from TXS, including two software assets for the securitization and refinancing market.

European management and technology consultancy BearingPoint announced it has acquired the business unit TXS Securitization via a partial transfer of operations from TXS. TXS Securitization will be integrated into the existing BearingPoint Products business unit. The acquisition marks the successful completion of a comprehensive due diligence process that began in the fourth quarter of 2022.

With the transaction, TXS will transfer its entire business unit to BearingPoint, including its team of experts, customers, and the products Funding Management and absnext. BearingPoint will continue and expand the acquired business.

Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner at BearingPoint: "Integrating IP and assets along with creating ventures and innovation are key elements of our strategy. The integration of TXS Securitization is an important step in realizing our strategic objectives. The acquisition of the two innovative solutions from TXS for the securitization and refinancing market significantly extends our product suite. I am delighted to welcome the TXS Securitization team to the BearingPoint family."

Donald Wachs, Global Leader BearingPoint Products: "Through the asset purchase of TXS Securitization business, we clearly expand our market leadership position in this area. It will not only broaden our functionalities for loans and leasing transactions, but it will also enable us to address a larger customer base outside banking in OEM and equipment/assets in heavy industry. Furthermore, the potential to leverage synergy effects by using shared teams and functionalities between the existing BearingPoint products and the new assets is very promising and will lead to further product offerings. We see the rising 'Equipment as a Service' market as a driver for our existing products around equipment management and rental and leasing, with the new refinancing and ABS capabilities completing the offering."

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: Consulting, Products, and Capital. Consulting covers the advisory business with a clear focus on selected business areas. Products provides IP-driven digital assets and managed services for business-critical processes. Capital delivers M&A and transaction services.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 13,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

