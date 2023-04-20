Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Hoylu AB (41/23)

With effect from April 21, 2023, the subscription rights in Hoylu AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 02, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: HOYLU TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020051613 Order book ID: 291287 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 21, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Hoylu AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: HOYLU BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020051621 Order book ID: 291288 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB