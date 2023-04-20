Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.04.2023
Breaking News: Präsidenten-Beraterin nun im Cybeats-Boot!
WKN: A2DMAB | ISIN: SE0009581192 | Ticker-Symbol: 8YT
Frankfurt
20.04.23
08:09 Uhr
0,006 Euro
+0,001
+23,08 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
20.04.2023 | 12:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Hoylu AB (41/23)

With effect from April 21, 2023, the subscription rights in Hoylu AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including May 02, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   HOYLU TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020051613              
Order book ID:  291287                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from April 21, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Hoylu AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further
notice. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   HOYLU BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020051621              
Order book ID:  291288                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
