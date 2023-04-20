Canadian Startup Secures US$80M Total in Series B

Today Certn, a leader in online background checks and identity verification, announced it secured an additional US$30M in Series B financing with over US$29.5M coming from Export Development Canada (EDC). To date, Certn has raised over US$114M in venture funding with US$80M coming via the latest Series B round. This additional funding helps Certn expand its revolutionary background screening technology in EMEA and APAC markets.

This additional round follows a period of record revenue growth to the tune of 14533% from 2018 to 2022 making Certn the second-fastest growing Canadian company according to Deloitte Canada's Technology Fast 50 program.

EDC, Canada's export credit agency, has been helping Canadian companies for decades confidently enter new markets, reduce financial risk, and grow their business. EDC joins other Series B investors including B Capital, a strategic partner of Boston Consulting Group, Bank of Montreal, Gaingels, Covalent Ventures, Tribe, Inovia Capital, Telstra Ventures, Scribble, and Moxxie Ventures.

Andrew McLeod, CEO and Co-Founder of Certn, said: "We're grateful for EDC's support and excited to use this funding to bring our technology to international markets." Laura Main, Managing Director, North America added, "We're ready to solve new problems and this funding helps Certn empower new clients, like those in the gig economy and retail, travel, and hospitality sectors, to unlock more opportunities through seamless, instant identity verification."

Guillermo Freire, Senior Vice-President Mid-Market of EDC, said: "We're delighted by this strategic relationship with Certn. How the company has fundamentally changed background screening with its online platform and quick, mobile-enabled processes presents tremendous opportunity in the global marketplace." Freire added, "Their innovative approach to problem solving for their clients combined with their high-growth potential in international markets is why EDC is making this important commitment to fuel and sustain Certn's impressive growth."

70% of gig workers say they use multiple platforms. Faster online verification is needed more than ever as consumer demand for gig-enabled services grows. This expansion follows Certn's acquisition of InterCheck in Australia and Credence Background Screening in the United Kingdom.

One of EDC's corporate priorities is supporting medium-sized companies. EDC is committed to building strategic relationships with high-growth medium-sized companies like Certn, who are strategically positioned for accelerated export growth. In 2022, EDC supported over 3,600 Canadian medium-sized companies, accelerating their international growth to boost their global competitiveness.

