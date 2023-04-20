**World's first Platform-as-a-Service designed to measure, manage and maximise team morale in real-time**

**Platform combines daily check-ins, behavioural analytics and Generative AI coaching to bring teams closer together, empower managers and retain talent**

**Closed Beta clients include Reed, Farfetch and JD Sports waitlist for Early Access now open**

Loopin, the platform that helps businesses measure and improve employee morale, has raised £1.6 million in seed funding from high-net worth individuals and angel investors.

Loopin's mission is to boost the morale of one million employees by 2025 and with it, the performance of thousands of businesses.

Loopin is currently in Beta with 40 paying customers including Reed, Farfetch and JD Sports. The funding will enable the company to scale the platform as it moves from its highly-successful Beta to General Availability.

Loopin was founded by two former Royal Marine Commandos, Ben Williams and Antony Thompson. After leaving the Armed Forces, Ben coached blue-chip brands, global tech companies and the England Football team on how to unlock ultra high-performance by building team morale. Ben also wrote the 2020 best-seller The Commando Mindset, published by Penguin.

At the core of Loopin is the daily check-in via Slack or Microsoft Teams. Employees can quickly "loop in" their colleagues on how they're feeling sharing micro updates that keep teams feeling connected whether they're in the office, remote or working hybrid.

Using natural language processing and predictive behavioural analytics, the Loopin platform gives businesses the real-time ability to measure, manage and forecast team morale.

The forthcoming Early Access version of the platform, which will be rolled out first to existing Closed Beta customers and waitlist, includes a brand new Generative AI coaching feature. Trained on Ben's coaching methodology and based on each team's data, Loopin's generative coach provides managers with actionable daily tips on how to better support their people, create cohesive teams and unlock a high-performance culture.

Join the waitlist for Early Access and view a teaser video of Loopin's forthcoming Generative AI Coaching here: https://coaching.letsloopin.com

Simon Wingate, MD at Reed said, "At Reed.co.uk, we take the engagement and wellbeing of our teams seriously and have a number of mechanisms to understand their experience. Most of these, however, are retrospective and what we lacked was a real-time measure of our teams' mood and motivations. We use Loopin as a way of really understanding how our teams are feeling and to ensure we are driving a better quality of connection between managers and their direct reports. By giving people an opportunity to check in daily, we have a chance to get a real-time read of our teams, which we hope will be truly impactful to our employees' experience

Stuart Neal, former General Manager of Boku Identity (acq. 2022, Twilio) and Chairman of Loopin said, "This seed funding has been raised from angel investors who have founded and led companies and who understand the value of what Loopin has built. At any one time, a staggering 45% of employees are actively thinking of leaving their job. The average cost of replacing an employee is £30,000 so the price businesses are paying for low morale is huge. Loopin has developed the first-ever metric for measuring morale and, combined with cutting-edge Generative AI, it's going to transform the way all successful companies operate."

Ben Williams, CEO and Co-founder of Loopin added: "As a former Royal Marine, I know first-hand that teams with high morale can accomplish the seemingly impossible. Coaching business leaders after leaving the Royal Marines, I was stunned to find that they had no way to measure and manage morale across the organisation in real-time. We built Loopin because morale is a metric that belongs on every board's list of core KPIs. We're excited to roll-out Early Access to help more companies that care about their people and their performance."

Loopin SaaS Ltd

Founded by two ex-Royal Marine Commandos, Ben Williams and Antony Thompson, Loopin's mission is to raise the morale of every team, company and organisation. Integrated with Slack and Microsoft Teams, Loopin's platform helps managers measure, manage and maximise their teams' morale in real time through the pioneering use of behavioural analytics and Generative AI coaching. Headquartered in Bristol, the company's customers include Reed, FarFetch and nationwide UK retailer J.D. Sports. The company is funded by a consortium of IHNW and angel investors.

