Tran brings to FARFETCH deep, award-winning experience in engaging with core Gen Z and Millennial customer segments at TikTok, Taco Bell, Samsung, and Hulu

Tran has a distinct track record of creating highly popular cultural moments, growing a loyal consumer base and building communities, and his appointment will help FARFETCH evolve its next chapter of marketplaces

FARFETCH, the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, today announces that Nick Tran has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Tran will be based in London and will report to Chief Marketplace Officer, Edward Sabbagh, and will oversee all global marketing functions for FARFETCH Marketplaces.

A media, entertainment, and consumer engagement leader, Nick brings more than 20 years of award-winning experience building brands, developing high-performing teams and creating innovative marketing strategies. In addition to winning multiple Cannes Lions marketing awards, he was named a 2021 AdWeek "Brand Genius" and, in the same year, one of Forbes' "Most Influential CMOs," a Campaign "Top 50 CMO," and was also inducted into the Advertising Hall of Achievement. Most recently, Nick served as Global Head of Marketing at TikTok, where he oversaw the company's B2C marketing organisation, including global brand strategy, strategic partnerships, paid media, social media, and organic content. Currently, he is also a Henry Crown Fellow, contributing to the programme run by The Aspen Institute, a non-profit organisation that fosters young business leaders. Previously, he served in executive marketing positions at Samsung and Hulu.

José Neves, Founder, Chairman and CEO, FARFETCH, said:

"Building the FARFETCH brand is a key part of our mission to be the global platform for luxury. FARFETCH has a unique model in the Luxury Industry and, as such, our brand will be built with an innovative approach to marketing. This is why I am delighted to welcome Nick, a revolutionary marketeer and brand builder, to our team."

Edward Sabbagh, Chief Marketplace Officer, FARFETCH, said:

"I am thrilled to welcome Nick, an accomplished marketing executive who has a very strong track record in creating successful brands and marketing moments that engage Gen Z and Millennial audiences around the world. These groups comprise a key segment of our customer base and delivering them to our brand and boutique partners is integral to the FARFETCH offer. Successful marketing requires constant innovation and a willingness to push the envelope, something that Nick displayed at TikTok, in particular. With Nick at the helm of our marketing efforts and incredible global marketing teams, I am confident that our brand will continue to thrive and evolve, which is a key focus for the new chapter of FARFETCH's marketplaces."

Nick Tran, Chief Marketing Officer, FARFETCH, said:

"The relationship between the consumer and brands continues to evolve and it's more important than ever to create lasting and palpable impressions. This is an exciting time to be joining FARFETCH and be able to shape the connections between the curators, creators, and customers of luxury fashion. I'm excited to join the FARFETCH rocketship and help take the brand to all-new heights."

About FARFETCH

Farfetch Limited is the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion, and launched in 2008, Farfetch began as an e commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today, the Farfetch Marketplace connects customers in over 190 countries and territories with items from more than 50 countries and over 1,400 of the world's best brands, boutiques and department stores, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a global platform. Farfetch's additional businesses include Browns and Stadium Goods, which offer luxury products to consumers, and New Guards Group, a platform for the development of global fashion brands. Farfetch offers its broad range of consumer-facing channels and enterprise level solutions to the luxury industry under its Luxury New Retail initiative. The Luxury New Retail initiative also encompasses Farfetch Platform Solutions, which services enterprise clients with e-commerce and technology capabilities, and Future Retail, which develops innovations such as our Connected Retail solutions.

