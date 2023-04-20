Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - LiteFinance announces recent growth and registration in a new region, in addition to the EU and the USA. The Company announced that the LiteFinancе trademark is registered in the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam (WIPO IP VIET NAM) with certificate number 440462 and publication number 4-2021-17734. Certificate information is available on the LiteFinance site. This is a merit of the company's management and the regional team of professionals. The regional expert team is ready to assist all traders with any questions and process local deposits and withdrawals 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.

Against the backdrop of this news, readers are reminded that this company is represented not only in Vietnam; the company has offices around the world and continues to open new ones.

In the past year, LiteFinance opened several offices in different countries:

Egypt, Kairo February 2022 Singapore July 2022 Uganda, Kampala July 2022 Kyrgyzstan, Osh June 2022 Morocco, Rabat June 2022 Tajikistan, Dushanbe November 2022 Tanzania, Dar es Salaam December 2022 Tanzania, Arusha February 2023

The Company also received the following awards:

Most Innovative Regional FX Broker in Asia Most Innovative ECN Broker in the MENA region Best Retail Forex Broker Best ECN Broker of the year in the Middle East

The LiteFinance team is constantly developing and improving the platform, working on new services and keeping the already functioning ones up-to-date. The team's main focus is the development of technologies and the security of clients' funds.

One of the most advanced services of the company is the Social Trading service for copying trades. The LiteFinance Social Trading platform allows any trader, having opened an account with the company, to access the platform and create one of the following types of accounts: duplicator or provider.

The duplicator account allows traders to connect to the accounts of other traders and copy their signals in various proportions. The provider account allows traders to provide duplicators with access to strategies and copy trades.

The company has many other services that require special attention. It should be noted that attention is always paid to regional features so that traders from all over the world can use them.

