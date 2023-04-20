DJ JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl: Addition to the Board of Julius Meinl Living

Julius Meinl Living PLC, through its group companies, acquires prime real estate assets in its core markets for development into serviced residences that the group will then operate itself ("Julius Meinl Living").

Julius Meinl Living PLC is fully owned by the Julius Meinl family who, over the last 160 years, have demonstrated their expertise in consumer goods, retail and real estate.

Zdenek Kovarik is Julius Meinl Living's Head of Hospitality. He joined the group in January 2021. From a hospitality perspective, he oversaw the final stages of the completion of the development of The Julius Prague. Since then, he has overseen the successful opening of the property.

In light of his contribution, Julius Meinl Living is pleased to announce that Zdenek Kovarik has now joined the board of Julius Meinl Living PLC, in addition to retaining his responsibilities as Head of Hospitality.

For further information please contact:

Julius Meinl Living PLC

office@juliusmeinlliving.com

