SoftServe, a leading software development and IT consulting company, has received the Outstanding Impact Partner of the Year award from NVIDIA in recognition of its significant impact across countries and areas of expertise, including accomplishments in the design space.

As a member of the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN), SoftServe's collaborative work with NVIDIA has created groundbreaking advances for companies such as Valeo, a global leader in mobility. SoftServe recently used NVIDIA's Omniverse technology to create photorealistic duplicates of physical lighting products in a virtual space for Valeo's automotive lighting products.

"It is an honor for SoftServe to be recognized as NVIDIA's Outstanding Impact Partner of the Year," said Volodymyr Semenyshyn, SoftServe President, EMEA. "This is a special award for us, as NVIDIA is one of the technological market leaders and most innovative companies in the world. The award also shows how important it is to join forces to solve complex challenges with the help of cutting-edge technologies and strong partners like NVIDIA. SoftServe is fully dedicated to the collaboration with NVIDIA to advance our shared vision of accelerated computing. NVIDIA's trailblazing technologies and SoftServe's strong industry expertise deliver leading IT solutions and services that empower our customers."

"Accelerated computing is at the forefront of helping enterprises solve complex challenges with unprecedented innovation, speed, and precision," said Alfred Manhart, Vice President EMEA NVIDIA Channel GSI at NVIDIA. "As the NPN Outstanding Impact Partner of the Year, SoftServe has demonstrated broad expertise in delivering transformative IT solutions and services and a commitment to helping customers advance their work with NVIDIA accelerated computing."

SoftServe is the only partner member in NVIDIA's Professional Services (SDP-PS) program covering all Nvidia competences. The cooperation between SoftServe and NVIDIA allows companies to solve complex business challenges with artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is an IT consulting company that transforms and optimizes how enterprises and software companies do business. Our end-to-end approach assures innovation, quality, and speed across the healthcare, retail, energy, manufacturing, and financial services verticals.

